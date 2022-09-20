TVCINE Fest returns to Funchal this weekend

It is already this weekend that TVCine FEST arrives in Funchal, promising two days of great premieres of films and series at Cinemas NOS Forum Madeira.

The new season of The Handmaid’s Tale and Estúdio 666, a film created and starring the Foo Fighters, headline the new TVCine Channel festival, whose proceeds go to Casa do Artista.

Traveling through Lisbon, Porto, Aveiro, Viseu, Coimbra, Vila Real, Almada, Loulé and Funchal on the 24th and 25th of September, TVCine FEST celebrates the premieres of television in Cinema and offers the possibility to see series of success and acclaimed films that did not go through national theaters. With revenues going to Casa do Artista, the festival also has a strong component of support for culture and artists in Portugal.

On the first day of TVCine FEST, on Saturday, the highlight goes to the debut of Estúdio 666, a musical horror comedy featuring the Foo Fighters that is inspired by the band’s paranormal experiences during the recording of their latest album. The day also features exclusive premieres of The Purge: Farewell America, the new chapter in the cult franchise produced by James DeMonaco and Michael Bay, and action thrillers like Bull and The Jesuit, a film with a screenplay by Paul Schrader (Taxi Driver ) and Tim Roth, Brian Cox and Ron Perlman in the cast. The first day’s schedule is completed with the premiere of the first episode of Billy The Kid T1, a new western series about the legendary American cowboy.

On Sunday, attention turns to the premiere of the first episode of the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the series inspired by the work of Margaret Atwood that won 15 Emmys and became a cultural phenomenon around the world. More relevant than ever, The Handmaid’s Tale T5 is one of the most anticipated returns of the year, and appears in Portugal at TVCine FEST. A preview preceded by Shirley, a biopic about genius horror writer Shirley Jackson also starring Elisabeth Moss.

The second day of TVCine FEST also features the premieres of Mainstream, a satire on social networks with Andrew Garfield and directed by Gia Coppola; Help, a movie about the pandemic starring Jodie Comer; and A Jordan Diary, a moving family drama directed by Denzel Washington and Michael B. Jordan in the lead roles.

Tickets for TVCine FEST can be purchased on the App or on the Cinemas NOS website for a symbolic price of €5 per day ticket, valid for all sessions: https://cinemas.nos.pt/tvcine-fest. They are also available at the ticket offices of Cinemas NOS Forum Madeira.

All information about TVCine FEST is available at www.tvcinefest.pt.