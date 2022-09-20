UN General Assembly Debate Begins Without Biden; Ukraine war must dominate the meeting | World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a global food crisis are expected to be the main common themes to be addressed by state leaders during the UN General Assembly’s discussion this Tuesday (20). 193 leaders are expected at the meeting.

The meeting must have no effect on the war.

“It would be naive to imagine that we are close to the possibility of a peace agreement,” di Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary general.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said other countries have expressed concern that while we focus on Ukraine, Americans are not paying attention to what happens in other crises around the world. “That’s not the case,” she said.

UN General Assembly and the expectation for the speech of the President of Ukraine

Biden only on Wednesday

The order of speeches is generally as follows:

UN Secretary General

Brazilian President

US president

However, this time US President Joe Biden will only deliver his speech on Wednesday (21), as he traveled to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Guterres said the geopolitical divide (between the US and Western countries on the one hand and Russia on the other) is the most significant since the Cold War. He warned that this is paralyzing the global response to the dramatic challenges we face, such as war, climate change, poverty, hunger and inequality.

Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of grain and fertilizer.

The UN blames the war for exacerbating the food crisis, which already existed because of climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US is expected to host a food security summit with the European Union and the African Union on the sidelines of the UN meeting, along with a ministerial meeting on the global COVID-19 action plan and a replenishment conference for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Most UN countries condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, his US counterpart Antony Blinken and French President Emmanuel Macron have visited African states in recent months in a competition for influence. Africa has been hit with a famine that is expected to be declared in Somalia in the coming months.

Macron intends to use his two-day visit to New York to pressure countries that remained neutral in the war to try to bring them to the West, French officials said. The focus is on India, Gulf countries, Africa and some Latin American states. .

Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky

China is Russia’s main strategic partner. The country is “on the wall”: it criticizes the sanctions that the West has imposed on Russia, but it does not support the invasion or endorse the war.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that China’s President Xi Jinping has privately stated that he has concerns about Ukraine.

Neither Xi nor Putin will attend: they have sent their foreign ministers to the event.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, will appear in an already recorded video — the UN allowed him to present himself that way on Friday. Dmytro Kuleba, the foreign minister, is expected to attend (on Thursday, he will attend a meeting with Russian, US and Chinese foreign ministers in New York).