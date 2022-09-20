USDA indicates first US soybean harvest work and area harvested…

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) brought its new weekly crop monitoring data already pointing out numbers for the 2022/23 North American soybean harvest. According to this Monday’s bulletin (19), the area destined to the oilseed already harvested in the USA reached, until last Sunday (18), at 3%, slightly lower than in the same period last year, when 5% of the area had already been harvested, the same number as the average of the last five years.

The most advanced state is Louisiana, with 48% of the area harvested, against 40% last year and compared to 53% on average. States such as Illinois and Iowa still do not account for a considerable area with harvesting work in progress, while multi-year averages are 2% and 3%, respectively.

Still on soybeans, the USDA reports that 55% of crops are in good or excellent condition, against 56% in the previous week. There are 30% of the fields in regular conditions and 15% in bad or very bad conditions, against the figures of 29% and 15% in the previous bulletin.

There are 42% of the crops in the maturation phase, dropping their leaves, against 22% the previous week, 55% last year and 47% of the multiannual average.

CORN

North American corn fields, as of last Sunday, were 7% harvested, against 5% the previous week, 9% for the same period in 2021 and 8% of the average. North Carolina leads the way in harvesting work – with 62% – and Iowa, the largest grain producing state in the US, has only 2% of harvested area, against 3% last year and 2% on average.

The report also indicates that 52% of the crops are in good or excellent condition, against 53% last week. The rate of crops in regular conditions remained at 27%, while that of fields in bad or very bad conditions went from 20% to 21%.