Venezuela’s Secret Service Commits Crimes Against Humanity to Suppress Opposition, Says UN Report | World

Venezuela’s intelligence services commit crimes against humanity under orders from the highest levels of the government to repress the opposition, says a UN report released on Tuesday (20).

“This plan was orchestrated at the highest political level, led by President Nicolás Maduro,” Marta Valiñas, president of the UN Independent International Mission on Venezuela, told a news conference.

“Our investigations and analyzes show that the Venezuelan state uses intelligence services and its agents to quell dissent in the country. This leads to serious crimes and human rights violations, including acts of torture and sexual violence“, denounced Martha.

The report’s conclusions show the role of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) and the Military Counter-Intelligence Directorate (DGCIM) in carrying out the acts, “in the execution of a plan orchestrated by President Nicolás Maduro and other high-level authorities to repress opposition to the government, including committing extremely serious torture, which constitutes crimes against humanity,” the mission said.

The mission documented 122 cases of victims who were “subjected to torture, sexual violence and/or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment” perpetrated by DGCIM agents from 2014 to today.

Among the torture methods used are “beatings with objects, electric shocks, suffocation with plastic bags and stress positions, as well as forms of psychological torture, such as ‘white torture'”, the text details. These events took place at its headquarters in Boleíta, Caracas, and in a network of clandestine detention centers across the country.

In Caracas, Provea, one of the NGOs most active in pointing out human rights violations in the country, denounced that two Sebin employees tried to enter its headquarters to intimidate relatives of detained workers who were holding a press conference to demand their release: ” It seems very worrying, as we believe it is part of a higher escalation against human rights organizations and against those who today denounce the repressive policy of President Nicolás Maduro.”

According to the analysis of the mission and the information received, the authorities arrested dissidents and opponents of the government. In some cases, Maduro and people in his close circle, as well as other high-level officials, “participated in the selection of targets.”

The report also cites Diosdado Cabello, a powerful Chavista leader, as the author of orders to identify some of those detained by Sebin.

The intelligence services “tortured and mistreated detainees – including opposition politicians, journalists, protesters and human rights defenders – mainly in the ‘El Helicoide’ detention center” in the Venezuelan capital.

Former detainees at this center told the UN mission of the appalling conditions in which they were found and that many inmates “had to urinate in plastic bottles” because they were only allowed to go to the bathroom once a day. There were “privileged” cells with better conditions for which inmates had to pay.

The mission has investigated 51 cases since 2014.

“Both Sebin and DGCIM used sexual and gender-based violence to torture and humiliate their detainees,” he adds.

The mission, which has presented two previous reports – in 2020 and 2021 – highlighting human rights violations in Venezuela, insists that these acts, especially those committed by Sebin and DGCIM, “continue to this day and have taken place in a climate of near impunity total”, pointed out Francisco Cox, a member of the UN mission.

The UN panel also released a report on human rights violations committed by “state and non-state actors” against the local population in the so-called Arco Minero del Orinoco, an extensive region in southern Venezuela rich in gold and other minerals such as iron or coltan.

The group details “arbitrary deprivation of life, disappearances, extortion, corporal punishment and sexual and gender-based violence”.

In the state of Bolivar and other mining areas, “local populations, including indigenous peoples, are immersed in a violent battle between state actors and criminal armed groups for control of gold,” he adds. The mission insists on the need for a deeper investigation in this region.

Since its creation in 2019, the UN group has not been allowed to enter Venezuela and has carried out its investigations in border regions and with remote interviews. Its findings are based on 246 confidential interviews with victims, their families and former security and intelligence service personnel.