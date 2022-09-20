Video makes comparison between versions of GTA V with and without the NaturalVision Evolved mod

The NaturalVision Evolved mod made for GTA V appears here again with a new video that shows the changes in the game’s graphics compared to the original version. At first, the modification is still in beta, but it already adds a number of new features that make the Rockstar title look more realistic. Previously, a trailer for the software was released. Although everyone is just talking about the leaks related to GTA 6, which even had a statement from the developer. The leaked content about the company’s new game has several videos that show different aspects and even gameplays. According to her, this occurred through a network invasion.

Returning to the fifth game in the franchise, the NaturalVision Evolved mod makes changes to lighting, shadows and even reflections. As a result, the game has a more realistic look, with great emphasis on the way it presents itself at night. The video that shows the comparison has almost 11 minutes and was released by the channel ElAnalistaDeBits. Some changes include color correction, textures, geometry and weather rendering. There was even the addition of volumetric clouds and snow, as well as storms with improved animations. As for the geometric aspects, where it can be noticed more clearly is in the vegetation of the game.

It is worth remembering that all mods are not light, as the mod demands a lot from the machine. According to the author of the video, the user tends to lose more than 50 fps on average only when activating all the changes that the mod adds.

Source link