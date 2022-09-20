Vinicius Junior is called “sportingly immature” in a program in Spain | spanish football

Even with a good performance on Sunday, Vinicius Junior did not escape criticism after Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Championship. The day after the classic, members of the Spanish TV program “El Chiringuito” weighed their hand against the Brazilian striker.

Vini Jr. was called “sportingly immature” and pointed out as the person who “danced as a supporting player” in the match, after a week marked by the case of racism by dancing in goal celebrations. The program is the same that, last Thursday, received businessman Pedro Bravo, author of racist comment against Brazilian.

In the opinion of journalist Juanfe Sanz, Vinicius is being harmed by a “lack of emotional intelligence to avoid certain circumstances” and in this way he would not be able to deal with how to be a celebrity:

– For me, Rodrygo has more and more sporting maturity, and Vinicius is more and more immature sportingly. He is among the top three in the world right now, but he doesn’t know how to digest the fame and weight of being a star and having the responsibility of representing Real Madrid. I am not justifying with this those who offended and those who criticized; I’m simply saying that you lack the emotional intelligence to avoid certain circumstances,” he accused.

Presenter Josep Pedrerol also spoke about Vinicius Junior, believing that the Brazilian should “avoid losing focus”. He still saw shirt 20 in the shadow of Rodrygo and Valverde in the derby:

– Vinicius might be better if he avoids losing focus. That dance, yes. But yesterday he was not the one who danced, but the one who wanted to dance. He danced as a supporting player for Rodrygo and Valverde. He wanted to be the protagonist and owner of the party.

Vinicius Junior’s staff follows the program’s stance and is surprised by the intense criticism in recent days. To gepeople linked to the player reiterated that the striker took a stand against a comment by a TV guest, not the show.

“El Chiringuito” is the same program in which businessman Pedro Bravo said that Vini Jr. should “stop monkeying around”, about the dances at goal celebrations. The statement generated outrage due to racism, and fans and even players showed support for the Brazilian, who reacted with a video posted on social media in which he guarantees that “he will not stop dancing”.

Hours after the Madrid derby, in which Vinicius Junior danced with Rodrygo after his compatriot’s goal, the program apologized, but said there was no racism.

“The expression ‘playing monkey’ in Spain is making a fool of yourself. It’s not racist”, says TV

At the Metropolitano, Vinicius Junior was insulted by Atlético de Madrid fans, being called a monkey. The club issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the racist chants.