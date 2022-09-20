Viola Davis enters samba and history on a visit to Brazil



Photo: Instagram/Sony Pictures Brasil/Pipoca Moderna

Actress Viola Davis (“The Suicide Squad”) is taking the opportunity to get to know Brazilian Culture, History and artists while visiting Rio de Janeiro to promote her new film, “A Mulher Rei”. Among her programs, she and her husband Julius Tennon visited the court of Escola de Samba da Mangueira, the Museum of Afro-Brazilian History and Culture and were welcomed with a special dinner by Taís Araujo and Lázaro Ramos.

“It was an honor to present to this great artist a little bit of the greatest show on Earth”, highlighted Mangueira on his Instagram. “She visited Barracão da Mangueira and got to know the work carried out by a school in creating a parade and, finally, a super show of Estação Primeira and its segments. What an honor!”

But Davis didn’t just watch, she also participated. In a video recorded at the meeting, it is possible to see her playing the tambourine while she enjoyed the party.

Already home to Taís and Lázaro, she had contact with artists from several generations. The dinner was attended by singer Iza, actor/singer Seu Jorge, sociologist Djamila Ribeiro, dancer Zebrinha, and actors Ícaro Silva, Dandara Mariana, Léa Garcia and Zezé Motta.

“I’m reading her biography, and Viola’s life story impacted me a lot. She is a warrior. I was very touched by this meeting”, Zezé Motta told O Globo newspaper about the meeting. “It was really a privilege to meet an amazing woman with her. Everyone who was at the dinner knows that,” he added.

Davis shared the feeling, posting photos of that meeting on his social media. “Ah Brazil!! Tonight!! These brilliant black and brown artists. My heart and mind are so full of their ideas, their vision, their authenticity and love. It reminded me why I love being an artist. Viva Brasil! !!!!” she wrote in the post.

The star also met with the Brazilian press, participating in a press conference this Monday (19/9), in which she highlighted the importance of representation in cinema, and also gave an exclusive interview to journalist and presenter Maju Coitinho, from the program “Fantástico “, shown last Sunday (18/9).

In the conversation, the two talked about the Brazilian connection with African and black culture in general. “We know that millions of enslaved people left West Africa, and their first stop was Brazil,” Davis said. “There’s a feeling in black culture, whether you’re African-American, Caribbean or Brazilian, that we’re all connected. We’re part of a whole. One of the central points of the film is precisely this deep connection, and the contribution of the Brazil in this sense is immense.”

By the way, she also visited Cais do Valongo, in Rio, which was the main entrance for human trafficking of Africans in the Americas.

Viola Davis will return to the US with a bit of Brazilian History and Culture in her luggage.





