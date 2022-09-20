Viola Davis Highlights the Importance of a Black Woman Leading the Box Office







Racism and slavery are at the heart of A Mulher Rei. Photo: Publicity/Sony Pictures

SPECIAL FOR ESTADÃO – RIO – Viola Davis arrived on Saturday, 17, in Brazil. It came to promote the release of the feature The King Womanin Gina Prince-Blithewood, which opens in theaters on Thursday, 22. The film opened with a bang in the US, making the best box office of the weekend in the country. “It’s important for a black woman to know that she can lead a blockbuster without needing a white or male lead,” she said.

Here, Viola fulfilled an extensive tourist schedule before the interviews: on Saturday, she had lunch at the Jockey Club, visited Christ the Redeemer and had dinner at the Ouro restaurant, in Leblon. On Sunday, she went to a concert by Hose, in the City of Samba. He played tambourine and evolved with the high school seniors. “I didn’t play or dance well, but they were all very nice to me.”

The first time Viola heard about the agojies it was in 2015. The theme came to her through the actress Maria Bello, who succinctly told him the story of the women warriors of Dahomey. In the 19th century, they formed a state-of-the-art army to doubly combat European colonialism and an enemy tribe equipped by him. “(My husband) Julius (Tannon) and I started researching. We didn’t know anything about the Agojies. african amazons. We run after the true story avoiding the cliché of the Amazons, a white myth.”

Emotion

Why Ginny? “When we told her the story, she cried. It may not have been just that, but Gina, along with her immense talent as a director, is a very sensitive woman. We needed someone like that, with commitment, to rescue the history of Agojies.” Viola is glorious as the leader of the Agojies, Nanisca. She prepares herself for many strong emotions.

Racism and slavery at the epicenter

Although the – shocking – trailer of The King Woman can induce the spectator to see the film from Gina Prince-Blythewood like a new adventure Marvel, there is nothing superpowers in the story of Nanisca, the general who commands the army of warriors of the king of Dahomey. “It’s a real story and, unfortunately, little known. It was the reason that drove us” – Viola includes her producer husband, Julius Tannen, who accompanies her on the trip to Brazil. She takes the opportunity for Brazil to participate in this story. The King of Dahomey, played by John Boyegafrom the franchise Star Wars, fought his own brother slave. This brother even sold his own mother. A Portuguese slave trader and his Brazilian partner arrive in the kingdom of Dahomey. Racism and slavery are at the center of The King Woman.

In addition to being an actress, awarded the Oscar supporting role for A Boundary Between Usdirection of denzel washingtonViola is also a writer, author of in search of me, published in Brazil by Best-Seller. On the back cover, Oprah Winfrey says this is the book for anyone who appreciates uplifting biographies of victory. The girl raised in a dilapidated apartment in Central Falls managed to become not only a black star in the Hollywood sky but an active voice in defense of minorities. Viola admits that she has her references, great (white) actresses like Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore and Helen Mirren. But make the caveat. “They are big, because they had the space to show what they were capable of.”

Black women – black actresses – face much more difficulties in asserting themselves. “In general, we are at the end of the chain when it comes to showing skills. A film like ours is necessary, because it raises the self-esteem of women and, in particular, black women and children.” At the press conference, sitting next to her, her producer husband answered the question – why is it important to recover the stories of the Agojies at this moment? “Because it’s a story that is little or not known, and these women have conquered an extraordinary space for their value.” Nanisca – Viola’s character – goes from general to woman-king. “It’s an uplifting story. Black women and children need these narratives in this world where the structural racism is still strong.”

No one doubts Viola’s talent, but how did she prepare for her action movie? Oops! “Although we have very strong fight scenes, I don’t think the definition is exact. For me, The King Woman It’s not an action movie, but a dramaand powerful.”

The reporter takes a risk – and why not a melodrama? Eventually, the story turns between mother and daughter and this is a classic theme of melodramas. “I know melodrama, and I talked about it with Gina (the director). For us, this story has more to do with the secrets that each person hides. Nanisca has a part of her life that has been hidden for a long time – rape – and , when it comes, she thinks of nothing but revenge. Violence against women is a universal drama and, during slavery, it was a scourge for black women.”

Viola Davis is in Brazil to promote the film ‘A Mulher Rei’. Photo: Pedro Kirilos/Estadão

Women

In the wake of the question as to why Gina Prince-Blythewood was called upon to direct, it’s inevitable to note that several key roles on the team are held by women. Because? “Because we can be very good at what we do. Women just need opportunities to establish themselves in the male universe.” Still on the topic – the power of women, Viola reflects. “It’s important that the public pays to see our films. It’s the only way to overcome paradigms. The industry survives on its successes, and if we have the box office, we will have recognition.”

On the trail of ‘Black Panther’

It is difficult, if not impossible, to evade the comparison with black Panther. Wakanda Forever! In this case, now, it’s Dahomey forever! But there is a difference, and a big one. Black Pantherwith Chadwick Boseman, was a superhero movie from Marvel. It emerged in line with the #BlackVidasImportam movement. It was a planetary success. The untimely death of the actor who played the role shocked the world. The King Woman is based on a true story. Viola Davis, like Nanisca, lacks the superpowers of Scarlett Johansson nor from Brie Larsen, Black Widow and Captain America. But she is powerful, brave, strong.

The story of the Agojie, the so-called Black Amazons of Dahomey, is no legend. Viola doesn’t even like them to be called that. Why Black Amazons? The label has something racist in it. It puts these women in a secondary position, and they don’t deserve it. The film opens in a men’s camp. A noise shakes the horses, the men exchange glances, take up arms with a start. From the undergrowth, the Agojie emerge, and in the center of them, the very first, Nanisca. Viola! It is the first of a series of defeats that they will impose on their tribal enemies, in the colonialist context of 19th century Africa.

The film tells the story of Nanisca alongside that of Nawi. The rebellious girl, who does not accept the husband imposed by her father – and retaliates when he hits her -, will enter the universe of the Agojie, the women warriors of Dahomey. They are objects of respect and admiration. Everyone bows to them. They cannot be looked into the eyes. The Agojie undergo hard training. They cannot marry or have children. Nanisca, the most powerful of them, keeps secrets – who doesn’t? Despite her strength and leadership, Nanisca is experiencing a moment of fragility before the commander of the enemy tribe. This man messes with her. It reopens old wounds. What does this have to do with Nawi?

This story is told with great color. Scenarios, costumes, weapons. The King Woman follows the path that led to the triumph of black Panther, winner of technical Oscars. But the film is not just for eyes. It is intended to look. These women have secrets, they are humanized in their struggle. As Viola says, “Nanisca is not a metaphor, it’s real, and its story deserves respect.”

