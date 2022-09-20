viola davis in brazil the woman king representation is no longer acceptable not to see us

Viola Davis is in Brazil!!! The actress, winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and the Golden Globe, is promoting the film “The King Woman“, in which she is the protagonist and producer. After a photo shoot with Copacabana beach in the background, she talked to journalists about the production and how it intends to impact society around the world.

The film tells the story of agojiean all-female warrior unit that protected the African kingdom from Dahomey in the 1800s, with skills and strength unlike anything ever seen. It revolves around the epic general runt (Viola Davis) as she trains a new generation of recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. See the trailer:

black empowerment

“I’m committed to Julius to elevate narratives with people of color across the broad spectrum of humanity. It’s very important to me to have characters like nawi (Thuso Mbedu), amenza (Sheila Atim), Izogie (Lashana Lynch) and all. It’s important because if art imitates life, you need to know that we too are women and it’s no longer acceptable for people not to see us,” she said.

The Oscar winner also highlighted the personal importance of living this leader. “I had to do this to feel that my life had meaning. I don’t want to be too philosophical, but hey, I have a value. Sorry, but I have value. I’m the same value as Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep… I don’t want to. know if I don’t have blond hair, I’m skinny or a size 38. I’m valuable to my husband, I’m valuable to my team. The movies, and everything we create as artists, need to reflect that “, evaluated.

The importance of representation

viola and your husband, Julius, who also signs as the producer of the feature, want the production to become a “box office”, that is, a box office success. “You need to put your money into movies with people like us. If you don’t pay the ticket for movies like this, they won’t be made anymore,” he warned.

The actress also commented on other films with female protagonism. “Black people, black women, can they be heroines of their own stories?! Like “Lara Croft – Tomb Raider” (2001 and 2003) and “Salt” (2010). If you pay to see Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson and Angelina Jolieif you can pay to see them beating men, being f*cks, you can pay to see me, Lashana Lynch and lots of black women.”