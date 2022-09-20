Viola Davis is an African warrior in the movie ‘The Woman King’

The King Woman hits Brazilian cinemas this week and, if it repeats the success made in the United States, Viola Davis will be even more enchanted by Brazil. The film, which tells the story of African warriors Agojie, dominated the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters – grossing about 19 million dollars (around R$ 100 million).

The importance of The King Woman

Before leaving for theaters this Thursday (22), know that production is inspired by facts! Agojie were the women of the royal guard of the Kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa. They are the first female army with historical records, but it is very likely that there were others, both on the African continent and in the Middle East.

THE king woman rescues the beauty, ancestry, complexity and richness of African culture – specifically, the African woman. It is a well-known fact that cinema gives little visibility to black culture, and this film came to open new doors.

Through Nanisca (Viola Davis), who commands King Ghezo’s army (John Boyega), we are introduced to the Kingdom of Dahomey and its contrasts. Portrayed not only as a courageous general, Nanisca is a woman like any other, human, complex, and with hits and misses. Even though she is a heroine, the film gets it right by showing all sides of her.

Cast and production team with female representation

Starring Viola Davis, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard) and script of Maria Bello and Dana Stevens, the entire production has a strong female presence. In the cast, we were also delighted with the performances of Lashana Lynch (captain marvel), Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad), Sheila Atim (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Adrienne Warren (Women of the Movement) and Masali Baduza (Noughts + Crosses).

Check out the trailer below: