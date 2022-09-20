What is the best Xiaomi phone for up to R$1,500 in 2022?

Choosing the best Xiaomi phone for up to R$1,500 can be a bit of a complicated task, especially if we take into account the number of models that the Chinese manufacturer launches every year.

Another point is that the manufacturer, which was once known for its good value for money, no longer has so many offers in a more affordable segment, which makes the task of selecting the best option to buy within this price range a little difficult or even in the middle segment.

With that in mind, I’ve put together a list of some of the best options for you who want a more affordable Xiaomi phone. The models chosen are from the most basic lines of the brand, such as Redmi or POCO, as the Xiaomi line usually encompasses more advanced phones and flagships.

Xiaomi has few models that fit in a range of up to R$1,500

In this article, I have separated each of my choices by categories, to help you define which will best suit your needs, whether it is to have a good performance, a more robust set of cameras, a battery with superior autonomy or a cell phone that is most current in terms of network connection. Check out:

Best Xiaomi phone for up to R$1,500 with good performance

Redmi Note 11s

The Redmi Note 11s is Xiaomi’s best option for those looking for a phone with good processing power for up to R$1,500. The model is equipped with the Helio G96 mobile platform, MediaTek’s “gamer” chipset that offers a maximum frequency of 2.05 GHz on two Cortex-A76 cores and 2.0 GHz on six Cortex-A76 cores.

Allied to this, the model has options of 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM with 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. If that wasn’t enough, it has a slot to insert a memory card. That way, you won’t have any problems saving your photos and files.

Redmi Note 11s stands out as one of Xiaomi’s best options for up to R$1,500 (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

Already the memory is enough to run, with ease, several applications in multi-tasking. So it is possible to switch between social networks without having to close one application to open the other.

Apart from the memory and storage options, the hardware, in general, is enough to withstand the bump and guarantee a lot of fluidity in very popular applications, such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, in addition to offering acceptable performance for games, especially the most popular games. such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Free Fire or League of Legends: Wild Rift.

The device also doesn’t leave out other important aspects and has a 5,000 mAh battery, which helps to spend a day away from the sockets. In addition, its quadruple camera set has a 108 MP main sensor and it has a 16 MP selfie lens.

Other specs include its 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. This allows you to have a good experience to watch movies or series on streaming platforms.

The model also has four rear cameras, a main 108 MP, aided by an 8 MP ultrawide, a macro and a depth with 2 MP each. For selfies, it has a 16 MP sensor. The battery is average for mid-range models and has a capacity of 5,000 mAh.

The model is available on the global market and can be imported into Brazil for a price range of R$1,300 to R$1,500 for the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Best Xiaomi phone for up to R$1,500 with good battery

POCO X3 NFC

If you want a model that will be able to spend more time away from the sockets for up to R$1,500, the most interesting option is the Poco X3 NFC. The model has been on the market for a long time, but it still serves very well in 2022.

It has a battery that is slightly above average in the category — it’s 5,160 mAh. This in itself is a good start, but its Snapdragon 732G chipset also offers good energy performance and helps to save the device a lot.

On a day-to-day basis, this should result in a day away from the charger with plenty of slack, provided you use the device more sparingly. During our review, the model achieved more than 10 hours of screen time—double what most users need—using social media and other apps on the Wi-Fi network.

POCO X3 NFC is the best option for those looking for a cell phone with a good battery (Ivo Meneghel Jr/ Canaltech)

Other specifications include its versions of 6 or 8 GB of RAM, combined with 64 or 128 GB of internal storage. For stills, there’s a four-lens setup at the back, with a 64MP main sensor, and on the front, there’s a 20MP camera for selfies.

Its price range is a little higher and, currently, it goes from R$1,500 to R$1,700. However, its price variation is very constant, and it has already cost R$ 1,400 in the last 40 days, so it is always interesting to keep an eye on the offers.

Best Xiaomi phone for photos for up to BRL 1,500

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note line has already stood out in the mid-range market for those looking for phones with a good set of cameras and the Redmi Note 11 is certainly included in this list.

The smartphone is equipped with a set of four rear cameras, a 50 MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultrawide with f/2.2 aperture and 118º field of view, a macro and a 2 MP depth camera. with f/2.4 aperture each. For selfies, it has a 13 MP front camera.

In practice, this results in good photos within the category, with very sharp images and a lot of versatility when choosing the mode to shoot. In addition, there is a good balance of colors and the texture, in general, is quite acceptable. Check out some examples of photos taken with the smartphone during our tests below.



+12

In addition, the Redmi Note 11 has a Snapdragon 680 chipset and has combinations of 4GB and 6GB of RAM with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. The screen is a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Redmi Note 11 has a very attractive set of cameras (Ivo Meneghel Jr/ Canaltech)

The Redmi Note 11’s price range is between R$1,200 and R$1,400 for its most complete version, which combines 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

Best Xiaomi phone with 5G for up to BRL 1,500

POCO M4 Pro 5G

The 5G connection has finally started to be implemented more widely and is now available in some Brazilian capitals. It’s only a matter of time, now, for the fastest mobile network of the moment to start reaching more cities. With this, it is natural to search for a model that meets in this sense.

Xiaomi already has several options, but most of them go well beyond the R$1,500 range. However, it has a model that stands out within this average, which is the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The model is currently found in a price range of R$1,300 to R$1,600, but it has been around for a long time for less than R$1,500.

Among its features, in addition to support for the new generation mobile network, stands out the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which offers a processor with a speed of up to 2.4 GHz and has options of 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage.

POCO M4 Pro 5G is Xiaomi’s best option for those who want to pay little for the new generation’s connection (Ivo Meneghel Jr/ Canaltech)

For images, it has a dual rear camera setup, with a 50 MP main sensor aided by an 8 MP ultrawide lens, while for selfies it has a 16 MP camera with f/2.5 aperture.

Other features also include a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a density of 399 ppi. Its battery is 5,000 mAh, which helps you get through a day on a single charge — depending on more moderate use, of course.