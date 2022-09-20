“What will define luck is…”; Dorival Júnior does not remain silent and gives ‘bit’ about the final against Corinthians

Before entering the field against Fluminense, for the semifinals, the Corinthians I already knew I would face Flamengo, who won the 2 games against São Paulo and had already guaranteed the classification in the final. After a 3-0, the team led by Fernando Diniz eliminated the Cariocas and now awaits the 12th and 19th of October, the date of the decisions.

This Tuesday (20), the CBF has drawn the order of field orders for the finals, giving Rubro-Negro the advantage of deciding the tournament at home, at Maracanã. It is worth remembering that the champion takes BRL 60 million in this final, while the runner-up takes BRL 25 million. Both have already accumulated R$ 16.8 million for having advanced in the previous stages.

At the end, during an interview, President Duílio Monteiro Alves spoke about the division of tickets and provoked the opponent: “They are different competitions and different numbers. In Libertadores, it was an absolute number, so there is reciprocity, you give 2 thousand tickets and you receive 2 thousand tickets. In the Copa do Brasil, as in the Brasileirão, there is a percentage of the stadium. Against Fluminense, for example, we did 6% of the load at Neo Química Arena and 6% at Maracanã, which will be done with Flamengo, but I still don’t know the percentage. Even in Libertadores, we had 4,000 fans who made an incredible noise and shouted louder than the other 60,000 who were there.“said, about the game back.

Knowing that he will play at home, Dorival avoided talking about a Flamengo favoritism, keeping his feet on the ground: “Nobody knows what will be good or not. What will define the luck of a championship like this is the competence of the two teams. Two greats that will make the classics wonderful. I hope we have fair matches on the field, that are defined by the competence of each one of them and that we have the responsibility of putting on a great show for the public. That’s the expectation that remains. Let’s work to make all this a reality. We will have two games superior to the previous ones, for sure. The spectacles of the fans in the games were wonderful. Wins and enriches Brazilian football even more“said the coach of Rubro-Negro.