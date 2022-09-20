What would a smartphone that could last 10 years look like? It exists but is only sold in Europe

THE NEW YORK TIMES – LIFE/STYLE – It’s a question most of us haven’t had the luxury of pondering. That’s because many smartphones are designed to be replaced every two to three years. And the apple, Samsung and other cellphone manufacturers release new models – along with major marketing campaigns – every year, encouraging us to update them.

But bear with me and fantasize for a moment.

If a smartphone was designed to last a decade, it would likely be made so that we could just open it up to replace a part like a dead battery or a cracked screen. Many of its components could be upgraded – if you wanted a better camera, you could just swap out the old one for a newer, more powerful one. You could also download software updates from the phone manufacturer indefinitely.

Sensitive and sustainable, right?

Apple recently announced the iPhone 14 at a major event. Photograph: Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

Thinking about what this device could look like is especially relevant now that the phone season – that time of year when tech companies attack us with new models – begins again. Apple recently released the iPhone 14, which bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor. Also this month, the Google announced plans for new phones android in October. And last month, the Samsung launched a series of cell phones that fold up like books.

These latest products underscore how today’s smartphones are not built for longevity. Most devices come sealed tightly with glue to keep you away from them. Parts such as cameras and screens are impossible to upgrade à la carte. Software updates are only guaranteed for a finite period of time, usually two years for Androids and around five years for iPhones.

Continues after advertising

Keeping us on such short smartphone ownership cycles is great for tech companies and their vaults — but maybe not so much for us and our wallets.

Don Norman, former vice president of advanced technology at Apple and author of nearly two dozen books on design, said Smartphone makers were guilty of treating consumer technology as if it were a fadreleasing products each year that become harder to fix, and adding features that accelerate obsolescence.

“You want to make the computer out of a piece of metal and you want it to be as thin as possible,” Norman said. “So you had to make the drums without a case, and it’s really hard to get to. You use glue instead of screws.”

The Fairphone 4 camera module is replaceable. Photograph: Jim Wilson/The New York Times

However, the idea of ​​a longer-lasting phone doesn’t have to be a fantasy. There is already one: the fairphone 4 of $580 made by a startup, Fairphone, in Amsterdam. The Fairphone 4, only sold in Europe, has a plastic cover that can be easily removed to expose your innards. Its components can be replaced in minutes by removing a few common screws.

The idea behind the Fairphone is that if you want a phone with new technology, you can get it without having to totally replace your current handset – and if something goes wrong with your phone, if it drops for example, it can be easily fixed. This makes the Fairphone the antithesis of most smartphones today and shows how tech companies can design devices differently for durability and sustainability.

How could it be with the hardware

Continues after advertising

Grab your iPhone or Android phone and watch it closely. Note how tightly closed it is with unique screws that require special screwdrivers. Apple even invented its own screw.

But the Fairphone comes with a small screwdriver that invites you to open the phone. So when I started testing it, it was the first thing I did.

Disassembling the Fairphone turned out to be easy. Removing the plastic cover revealed its camera, battery, speakers and other components. They were held in place with common screws that could be quickly removed with a screwdriver. In less than five minutes, I removed all these parts. In the same amount of time, I reassembled the phone.

The experience of taking the phone apart was empowering. I was confident that if I had to do a repair or some basic maintenance like putting in a new camera or battery, I could do it in minutes and cheaply. (Fairphone charges $30 for a new battery and $80 for a new camera.)

Once the case is removed, the main components of the Fairphone 4 can be replaced. Photograph: Jim Wilson/The New York Times

Taking my iPhone apart, however, was a nightmare.

When I took the Apple device apart during a previous test, I had to remove the proprietary screws with a special screwdriver and melt the glue that held the case together. To remove the battery, I had to use tweezers to pull out the little strips of glue underneath it. Even though I managed to replace the battery, I broke the iPhone screen in the process – and a replacement screen cost about $300.

Continues after advertising

The Fairphone’s plastic case isn’t pretty and would likely come off if the phone were dropped on a hard surface. But even less fun would be dropping an Apple or Samsung phone with a glass back, shattering it and spending hundreds of dollars to fix (or replace) it.

Using Fairphone was pretty normal. It runs the software android Basic, which means it can load Google apps and software downloaded from the Play Store.

But Eva Gouwens, Fairphone’s chief executive, said the company is committed to providing software updates for its phones for as long as possible. These updates are essential to protect your hardware against the latest cyber attacks and malware; they also ensure your phone can run the latest apps.

A Fairphone model released six years ago is still getting Android updates. Most Android phones stop receiving updates after two years.

The Fairphone 4’s computing processor and camera left a lot to be desired, however. In speed tests run with the Geekbench app, the Fairphone 4 was about 35% slower than Google’s $600 Pixel 6 in doing things like checking email and taking pictures. Photos produced by the Fairphone 4 were grainier and less attractive than photos taken with iPhones and other conventional Android phones.

Still, I wouldn’t expect Fairphone’s small team—about 110 people—to produce computing and camera technology on par with Big Tech companies.

Continues after advertising

Fairphone said it was making money, generating a few million euros in profit in 2020 and 2021. In addition to selling phones and easy-to-install parts, the company is experimenting with selling services like helping people fix their devices or maintain their smartphone software. , said Gouwens. That’s a slow and steady revenue stream, as opposed to the faster model of selling new phones every year.

“If you design a phone that lasts and your users actually keep their phone and use it longer, you’ll be more profitable,” she said.

How we think about our personal technology

This column is not about recommending that people buy a Fairphone 4.

The broader point is that tech companies with incredible wealth could do a better job of making their phones easier to repair and friendlier to the environment and our wallets. And we, as consumers, could do better by changing the way we think about personal technology, said Norman.

“Consumers have considerable power, but only if people come together,” he said.

An important step is to maintain our appliances as we do our cars – consider, for example, taking a broken appliance to a place to repair it before replacing it. Another action is to reject marketing campaigns about each additional feature introduced in each new phone.

Continues after advertising

Because if we’re already happy with our smartphones, we’ll probably stay happy – as long as they work. And now we know that some models can work for a long time. / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

The New York Times Licensing Group – All rights reserved. Any reproduction without written permission from The New York Times is prohibited.