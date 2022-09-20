WhatsApp will stop working on some Android and iOS phones; check list

The WhatsApp messaging application will stop working on 38 models of Android phones from the 30th. Users of these models will need to purchase a new smartphone in order to continue using the application.

iOS models

In addition to cell phones with an Android interface, the application will also stop working on some iPhones, starting on October 24th. According to the website WeBetaInfo, responsible for anticipating WhatsApp news, devices with an operating system below iOS 12 should not receive new features, such as the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C.

updates

The change is a reflection of a series of updates promoted by the app. One of them is the possibility to hide when the user is online. Because of this, some devices will no longer be able to update or use the messaging application.

The news had repercussions on several national portals and the Olhar Digital portal made a list of smartphones on which WhatsApp will no longer work.

Check list

LG

LG Lucid 2;

LG Optimus F7;

LG Optimus L3 II Dual;

LG Optimus F5;

LG Optimus L5 II;

LG Optimus L5 II Dual;

LG Optimus L3 II;

LG Optimus L7 II Dual;

LG Optimus L7 II;

LG Optimus F6;

LG Promulga;

LG Optimus L4 II Dual;

LG Optimus F3;

LG Optimus L4 II;

LG Optimus L2 II;

LG Optimus F3Q.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite;

Samsung Galaxy Trend II;

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini;

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2;

Samsung Galaxy Core;

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.

Huawei

Huawei Ascend G740;

Huawei Ascend Mate;

Huawei Ascend D2.

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex;

ZTE V956 – UMi X2;

ZTE Grand X Quad v987;

ZTE Grand Memo.

Other models

Archos 53 Platinum;

HTC Desire 500;

Caterpillar B15;

Sony Xperia M;

Wiko Cink Five;

Wiko Darknight;

Lenovo A820;

Faea F1;

THL W8.

Read too:

– Learn all about the 2022 Elections

– Blumenau School wins classification and will represent the state in the Brazilian Geography Olympiad

– VIDEO – House is destroyed by fire in Blumenau; learn how to help victim

– Deadline for issuing the second copy of the voter registration card ends this week; know how to ask

– Newspaper is condemned for a note about a job vacancy that was looking for a “white man” in Joinville; understand

– Watch now:

Blumenau’s first maternity hospital, Casa Johannastift was abandoned after floods