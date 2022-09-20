Why Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Make a Great Couple, According to Astrology

The next release of Do not worry, dear – directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Harry Styles – has already spawned a storm of juicy drama and an endless stream of memorable moments. But the film is also the origin of the much-discussed romance between Wilde and Styles. The couple reportedly met on the set of the film in 2020, which sparked controversy from the start, as Wilde was still engaged to her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis at the time. Wilde announced the end of her engagement in November 2020 and was seen holding hands and attending a wedding to Styles in January 2021 while the film was still in production. Days later, they were confirmed as an item and have maintained a relatively low-key relationship ever since. Despite some recent breakup rumors, the high-profile couple is still going strong.

As Do not worry, dear drama on everyone’s lips, I had to take a look at this couple’s connection through an astrological lens. Using their birth dates and locations, I looked at the astrology of their relationship using a process called synastry, which shows how the planets in your charts are interacting with one another. Based on the stars, it’s clear that Wilde and Styles have the potential for an intense and transformative bond.

“Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles share a primal, raw, warm AF connection,” astrologer Stephanie Campos told Bustle. “The chemistry is off the charts, and there was probably an instantaneous knowledge and feeling of that when they looked at each other.”

Read on for all the star-studded details of Wilde and Styles’ astrological compatibility.

Sun Signs and Air Signal Alignments

Styles (born February 1, 1994) is an airy and eccentric Aquarius, while Wilde (born March 10, 1984) is an emotional and watery Pisces. Based on their sun signs alone, Styles and Wilde might not seem particularly compatible. While Aquarius and Pisces are neighbors in the zodiac, the energy of these signs approaches life in sometimes conflicting ways – with Aquarius being more distant and objective and Pisces being more intuitive and feeling-oriented. But a great similarity between these two very different signs? Both Aquarius and Pisces are deeply creative souls who are open to doing things in a unique way.

Styles has four personal planets in the sign of Aquarius, including the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Mars. And while Wilde’s Pisces sun might not agree with this air sign energy, its seductive Gemini moon and eccentric Venus in Aquarius certainly do. The moon rules our emotions and Venus rules love, so Wilde’s significant air sign placements align beautifully with Styles’ powerful Aquarius stellium.

Getting Romantic With Love Planet Venus

Let’s talk more about Venus – otherwise known as the planet of love and relationships, and one of the most important planets when it comes to determining romantic compatibility. Both Wilde and Styles have their Venus in the intellectual sign of Aquarius. Sharing a Venus sign means they can relate when it comes to how they want to give and receive affection, their flirting techniques and generally conduct intimate relationships. This helps intimacy and romance flow easily and brings a sense of comfort and familiarity to relationship rhythms.

In addition to sharing a Venus sign, Styles’ Venus forms a sweet sextile aspect to the unpredictable and peculiar planet Uranus in Wilde’s chart. This brings an electric sense of excitement to the partnership, potentially bringing them closer together in an unusual or unconventional way. Wilde’s Venus also connects with Mercury – the planet of communication – in Styles’ birth chart. This ensures that heart-to-heart conversations flow easily between the two lovebirds and solidifies their flirtatious and mentally stimulating romantic connection.

Planets Spell Deep Transformation for Wilde & Styles

While the airy Aquarian connections between Wilde’s and Styles’ graphics make for a lot of laid-back fun, there are also some other powerful planetary aspects that bring depth, intensity, and seriousness to this relationship. Saturn is the planet of longevity and hard work, and Styles forms an almost perfect trine aspect to Wilde’s Pluto – otherwise known as the planet of extremes. A trine is the happiest and most harmonious connection two planets can make with each other, and in this case it could indicate the potential for a deeply transformative relationship. Each part is likely to learn terrifying life lessons and undergo major personal changes as a result of this union.

Speaking of Pluto, this dark and mysterious planet is also involved in some other strong aspects in Wilde and Styles’ synastry. “They share Mars-Pluto connections between their maps, [which are] known for bringing warmth and a dash of drama,” says Campos. Mars is the planet of sexuality, strength and passion – so, combined with Pluto’s power-hungry prowess, these connections are intense. “Mars-Pluto aspects can stir up our dark sides in relationships and lean us toward obsession, jealousy, and manipulation,” says Campos. “On the positive side, there is also an opportunity to alchemize those instincts and transform together to create something new.” In other words, this couple’s chemistry is not for the faint of heart, but it can catalyze a spiritual rebirth within both parties that will change them forever.

Planetary Squares Bring Challenges and Growth

Squares are considered difficult aspects in astrology as they can be challenging and tense – but they are also great enablers of growth as their energy can positively challenge us and help us turn corners and find solutions. Wilde and Styles have some significant squares in their synastry that bring a lot of intrigue to their partnership.

For starters, Styles’ sun is squaring Wilde’s Saturn, which indicates that the couple can challenge each other in both positive and negative ways. For example, Wilde’s authority and personal rules can sometimes make Styles’ self-expression seem inhibited. That said, this dynamic can also lead to long-term creative breakthroughs for both parties – as Saturn’s tough love energy is here to help us level up.

Meanwhile, Wilde’s Venus is squaring Styles’ Pluto. Pluto energy is all about power, so this difficult aspect can give the relationship an obsessive or all-consuming energy. However, this also generates a strong desire between the two partners, leading to a deep romantic intensity. The pair also share another square between Pluto and Mars, which, according to Campos, “increases the sexual tension” between them.

With such strong square aspects involving some intense planets, Wilde and Styles might want to look for power struggles within their partnership. This is an especially intriguing and difficult dynamic to navigate given the public discourse surrounding the couple’s 10-year age difference, the pressures of being in the public eye, as well as the working relationship they shared on set. . Do not worry, dear.

the verdict

Wilde and Styles’ astrological compatibility shows easy-to-flow mental connections in equal parts, as well as a potential for deep transformational growth. While this relationship isn’t necessarily 24/7 rainbows and sunshine, this couple has the cosmic potential to weather heavy storms and dark soul nights with each other – which is arguably even more valuable. “One thing is certain: both will be forever transformed by this partnership,” says Campos. So don’t worry, honey – astrology charts think there’s still a lot to be written when it comes to this star-studded love story.