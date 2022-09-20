Will Hugh Jackman return to his biggest role? Check out the possibilities!

Hugh Jackman has already stated that “there is always a chance” that he will return for a sequel to the musical “The Greatest Showman”, even though the public is expecting something more surprising, such as his return as Wolverine.

It’s not uncommon to see Jackman in musical roles, after all, he currently finds himself in a final run for the Broadway play, “The Music Man”. He showcased his talent in musical pieces in “The Greatest Showman”, and the film was nominated for an Oscar for Original Song.

In the production, Michelle Williams is the co-star of Jackman, having also been the first person to be asked about the possibility of the film having a sequel.

As much as critics enjoyed The Greatest Showman, audiences were delighted with Hugh Jackman in the role. The film has a 56% critical approval rating and an 86% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Not to mention that the film earned US$ 435 million at the worldwide box office, despite the budget being US$ 95 million.

With one of the best casts ever seen, “The Greatest Showman” featured Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya, this helped the film to leverage itself as one of the best surprises of 2017. Thus, the public has been questioning whether Jackman and the cast would return for a sequel.

Because of his busy schedule, Jackman doesn’t currently have time for a sequel to “The Greatest Showman.” He is currently on a press tour for “The Son,” which has Oscar-nominated interference.

Furthermore, he will participate in an animated series called “Koala Man”. Afterwards, Jackman will head to Australia to “Faraway Downs” where he will reunite with fellow Australian Nicole Kidman.

Jackman also has two films he is working on, “The Good Spy” and “Apostle Paul”. The first deals with the biography of a CIA agent, while the second is based on bibliographic figures.

But Jackman, even with his tight schedule, did not rule out the possibility of returning for a sequel, given that even though he was busy, he said he would revisit the world of PT Barnum.

In the meantime, we can patiently wait for Hugh to receive a script for the possible sequel. He was in awe of the idea and was amused when Michelle Williams tried to convince him to return to “The Greatest Showman.” After all, we’d all love to see Jackman return to the role, wouldn’t we?