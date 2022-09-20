With Europe on the radar, Flamengo player should leave the club at the end of the year | Flamengo

Published 09/19/2022 16:07

Rio – Goalkeeper Hugo Souza may leave Flamengo soon. According to the portal “TNT Sports”, the young archer finds himself increasingly without space at the club and the trend is that he will be traded in the next transfer window.

Currently, Hugo Souza is the third option for Flamengo’s goal, behind Santos, absolute starter, and Diego Alves. Last Sunday, he even performed the warm-up with the group on the Maracanã lawn, but was cut from the classic against Fluminense. Even with the likely departure of Diego Alves at the end of the year, the scenario should not change, as the board does not hide that it will look for another goalkeeper. As he wants to play and have a streak, the goalkeeper believes that a transfer is the only way.

Hugo Souza has a contract with Flamengo until December 2025Gilvan de Souza/CR Flamengo

According to the portal, people close to Hugo believe that the ideal destination would be an average team from Europe, where he could stand out, and offers should arrive soon. Recently, he even received a proposal from Estoril, from Portugal. The move to a Brazilian team, at this moment, is not seen with good eyes.

Hugo Souza has a contract with Flamengo until the end of 2025. To leave the club, he will still need to negotiate internally with Rubro-Negro.

