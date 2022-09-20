Woman is convicted of simulating her own kidnapping to get back with ex

A woman who faked her own kidnapping in 2016 and concocted an elaborate story for the FBI was sentenced to 18 months in prison. The lie she told led to an extensive and expensive search for fabricated criminals for weeks, and one of her goals was to resume her relationship with an ex, also involved in the scheme.

The decision of the Justice of the State of California (USA) was confirmed to The New York Times. Sherri Papini, 40, Redding’s home address, pretended she had disappeared while taking a routine walk on November 2, Thanksgiving.

Sherri was found by police 22 days later, tied up and with multiple injuries, including a broken nose. She told authorities that she was kidnapped by two Hispanic women who threatened her at gunpoint.

During the deposition, Sherri gave the FBI a description of her alleged kidnappers and DNA samples were collected from the victim’s body and the location of captivity. But investigators were unable at the time to determine the motive for the crime and no arrests were made.

However, suspicions turned against Sherri when, in 2020, a new DNA test indicated a connection to a family member of an ex-boyfriend of the woman.

New evidence and confession

Investigators took a sample of genetic material from Sherri’s ex-boyfriend to confirm the match, and the result placed him as a suspect in the kidnapping. When the man was called for clarification, he confessed that he helped Sherri simulate “running away” from a relationship she said was abusive.

According to the ex, Sherri planned the fake kidnapping and all the conditions to appear to have been the victim of aggression. She cut her own hair, injured some parts of her body and asked her ex to leave bruises on her. At the time she committed the crime, Sherri was married to the father of her two children.

Once the police gathered enough evidence to prove the hoax, Sherri was pressured but insisted on sticking to the story she had previously told. In March 2022, authorities filed charges against Sherri, who finally pleaded guilty in mid-April.

Yesterday she appeared in court, where she received an 18-month sentence, plus 36 months of probation. The conviction was based on crimes of mail fraud and false statements to FBI agents.

Federal prosecutors said that “Sherri not only lied to the police, her friends and her family, she also made false statements to the California Victim Compensation Board and the Social Security Administration” for more than $125,000 (more of R$ 650 thousand, at the current rate) in disability benefits and “kidnapping trauma”. The value of the benefits must be returned, by order of the judge.

As part of the sentence, the judge ordered Sherri to pay $309,902 (approximately R$1.6 million) in restitution for losses related to the crimes and the lawsuit.