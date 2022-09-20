Women’s Libertadores 2022: check out the paths of Corinthians, Palmeiras and Ferroviária | football

Conmebol held the draw for the women’s Copa Libertadores this year, which takes place in Quito, capital of Ecuador, from October 13 to 28, on Tuesday afternoon. The division of the 16 teams into four groups took place in Luque, Paraguay, where the entity’s headquarters are located.

Three Brazilian teams are in the running: Corinthians, current champion of the competition, Palmeiras, Brazilian runner-up, and Ferroviária, guaranteed on account of the tournament’s historic ranking.

1 of 2 Ferroviária and Corinthians try to win trophy again; Palmeiras debut in the competition — Photo: Disclosure/Conmebol Ferroviária and Corinthians try to win the trophy again; Palmeiras debut in the competition — Photo: Disclosure/Conmebol

Timão, seed of Group A, will face Olimpia-PAR, Always Ready-BOL and Deportivo Cali-COL. Interestingly, the last two were also part of the Corinthians group in this year’s men’s Libertadores.

Verdão, which competes in the competition for the first time, was recently eliminated in the national and now tries to turn around in the group that has Universidad de Chile and Libertad-Limpeño-PAR. The other seat is reserved for a representative of Ecuador, who will leave between Club Ñañas and Independiente Dragonas.

Finally, Ferroviária tries its third continental championship – it won for the last time in the 2020 season. In the group of Guerreiras Grenás are Defensor Sporting-URU and Boca Juniors. The seed will be the champion of Ecuador.

A group

• Corinthians

• Olimpia-PAR

• Always Ready-BOL

• Deportivo Cali-COL

group B

• Ecuador 1

• Sporting-URU defender

• Boca Juniors-ARG

• Railway

Group C

• Palm trees

• University of Chile-CHI

• Club Ñañas or Ind. EQU Epaulettes

• Libertad-Limpeño-PAR

Group D

• America de Cali-COL

• Peru 1

• Venezuela 1

• Santiago Morning-CHI

The teams were divided into four pots, without clubs from the same country being able to fall into the same group. Divided, the teams will face each other in a single turn within each group to define the two best of each one.

The classifieds face each other in the quarter-finals in a cross system similar to that of the World Cup, with duels between leader of Group A against runner-up of Group B, leader of Group B against runner-up of Group A, leader of Group C against vice-leader of Group D and leader of Group D against vice-leader of Group C.

In 13 editions of the tournament, Brazil won the trophy on ten occasions. There were three for São José-SP and Corinthians (one in partnership with Audax-SP), in addition to two for Ferroviária and Santos.