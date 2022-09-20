Woody Allen denies he’s retiring

Woody Allen denied, on Monday, 19, the news of his retirement that was disclosed in an interview he gave to a Spanish newspaper, saying that his next film would be his last. The 86-year-old director’s adviser issued a statement clarifying what he meant.

“Woody Allen never said he was retiring, nor that he was writing another novel. He stated that he was thinking about not making films, as feature films today either go straight or very quickly to streaming platforms, which is not a pleasant practice for him, as Allen is a big lover of the cinematic experience. Currently, the filmmaker has no intention of retiring and is very excited to be in Paris shooting his new film, which will be his 50th.”

The confusion stemmed from an interview Allen gave to Spain’s La Vanguardia about the filming of Wasp 22, which will be shot in Paris. In the interview, the filmmaker said: “My idea, in principle, is not to make more films and focus on writing.” He added that his next project will be a novel.

This isn’t the first time Allen has commented on his departure from the film industry. In a conversation with Alec Baldwin streamed live on Instagram in June, Allen said he plans to direct “one or two more” films because “the thrill is gone” because of the decline of the cinematic experience.