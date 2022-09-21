Covid: with more than 400 deaths a day from the disease, Biden says the pandemic is over in the US

  • Bernd Debusmann Jr
  • From BBC News in Washington

Joe Biden at the White House on September 15

Joe Biden at the White House on September 15

President Joe Biden has declared an end to the pandemic in the United States, even as the number of Americans dying from Covid continues to rise.

“We’re still working hard, but the pandemic is over,” Biden said in a televised interview.

Statistics show that more than 400 Americans, on average, are dying from the disease every day.

In an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes, broadcast on Sunday (9/18), Biden said the situation is improving rapidly, although much work still needs to be done to control the coronavirus.

