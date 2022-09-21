Ethereum’s Competing Cryptocurrency Soars Amid Market Crash

Crypto investors looking for bullish signals appear to be betting on ATOM, the native token of the Cosmos Hub network, which acts as an intermediary between all the independent blockchains built on its platform.

Observers say they are doing so in anticipation that the project’s annual Cosmoverse conference, scheduled for September 26, will unveil new use cases for the native cryptocurrency as well as improvements to network security.

ATOM is up 10% since Thursday (14), and was trading at $15.3 at the time of writing, bucking the negative scenario in the broader crypto market caused by the “Merge” update. Portuguese) of Ethereum (ETH). The token’s Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether-denominated prices increased by 32% and 14%, respectively.

“The market is looking for assets with a catalyst now and ATOM has one, which is why it is performing well,” said Katie Talati, Research Director at Arca.

Cosmos will hold its annual conference, Cosmoversena, next week in Medellín, Colombia. At the event, the platform is expected to release a white paper (manual) detailing more use cases for ATOM.

“Some potential announcements may relate to the release of a security feature called ‘interchain’, which allows projects to rely on the Cosmos foundation for their security, which can increase usage and staking (passive income process) of the ATOM,” Talati said.

Greater security

The interchain feature will make Comos Hub responsible for security across the entire network and will allow ATOM to be used to secure all blockchains on the platform.

Through this plan, Cosmos’ proof-of-stake (PoS) network would use its validators (participants who validate transactions) with ATOM token “locked in” on the network for developing chains. This would allow each blockchain, or zone, on the Cosmos network to share security using ATOM instead of their respective native tokens. Currently, chains are forced to pay high inflationary crypto rewards to validators or face the risk of hacker attacks.

The move would allow ATOM to derive value from the entire ecosystem and add a new use for the crypto asset. Henceforth, the asset can be used for stake, hold (jargon meaning to hold an asset) and spending. ATOM stakers are entitled to vote on network updates and receive rewards commensurate with the number of coins “locked” into the network.

According to Emperor Osmo, a writer at Osmosis, a Cosmos-based market maker, cross-chain security can lead to reduced supply of ATOM as stakers (people who leave tokens on the network in exchange for interest) will receive various rewards from the chain using the share security feature. This, in turn, could increase staking, sucking coins out of the market.

“As more chains enable cross-chain security [usando o ATOM], more rewards are given to stakers,” Osmo tweeted. “The more ATOM staking, the less ATOM there is in the market.”

attacks

The interchain security feature will basically bundle all of the Cosmos blockchains together, making it difficult for malicious entities to launch an attack.

“Cosmos Hub has 175 validators that collectively have 193 million ATOM tokens locked away, worth nearly $2 billion,” wrote the VanEck research team, led by Matthew Sigel, in a market insights post published this month. past. “An attacker who wants to attack Cosmos Hub economically will need to spend much more than this amount to hack the platform and its hosted blockchains.”

VanEck is optimistic about ATOM. “Based on our discounted cash flow analysis of the potential value of the Comos ecosystem in 2030, we have reached a $140 price target for the $1 downside ATOM token,” noted the VanECK research team. .

Cosmoverse and inflation

Still, ATOM is an inflationary cryptocurrency with a rising supply, which can hamper potential price appreciation.

According to data from crypto intelligence platform Messari, the current annual inflation of ATOM is 5.74%. According to VanEck, inflation under the current economic model is approximately 13%, which may be “too high to sustain a strong appreciation of the token price in the long run.”

The annual conference will likely address this issue.

“It is widely expected that the team will soon announce new fundamentals for ATOM that will reduce inflation,” said the Kaiko weekly newsletter published on Monday.

The newsletter added that Cosmos and ATOM benefited from several protocols that left the troubled Terra crypto ecosystem after its implosion earlier in the year.

