Negan and Maggie spin-off title changed

One of the new series in The Walking Dead universe in development, the spin-off centered on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has had its title changed. AMC network confirmed the information to Entertainment Weekly magazine.

Previously titled Isle of the Dead, the new series will now be called The Walking Dead: Dead City. Filming is currently taking place in New Jersey, United States, with a release scheduled for 2023.

The first season will have six episodes and will see Negan and Maggie wandering the island of Manhattan in New York. The place was isolated from society after the zombie apocalypse and will be explored by the duo of former rivals in search of survivors.

Check out the official synopsis for Dead City:

“The series sees the popular characters of Maggie and Negan travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long isolated from the mainland. The crumbling city is full of the dead and inhabitants who have made New York their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”

Eli Jorné, writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead, will serve as showrunner for the new series. The attraction will be overseen by the franchise’s chief content officer, Scott M. Gimple. Lauren and Morgan will also serve as producers.

“I am thrilled to partner with the AMC team on the next chapter of The Walking Dead universe. Maggie is very close to my heart and I am excited to continue her journey through the iconic New York City setting alongside my friend and collaborator Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan,” Lauren Cohan said in a statement.

The reason that will take the characters to New York will only be revealed in the last episodes of the mother series. The third installment of The Walking Dead season 11 is scheduled to premiere on October 2.