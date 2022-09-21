The Crown: Death of the Queen causes unprecedented feat on Netflix; know which

The death of Queen Elizabeth (1926-2022) provoked a curious fact on Netflix. For the second week in a row, The Crown’s first season landed in the top 10 most watched series on the platform. And this time, it dragged the second year of the monarchy drama with it.

Traditionally, old seasons only return to the top 10 when new episodes are released. But the fifth year of The Crown should only enter Netflix in November, a date to be announced. The monarch’s death, however, aroused public interest to learn more about her trajectory.

According to data from Netflix itself, the first year of The Crown was the third most watched English-language series in the week of September 12-18, adding more than 40 million hours to the 17 million it had accumulated in the previous period. The episodes even entered the top 10 of 87 different countries and territories. Quite a feat for chapters released in 2016!

And, apparently, the public’s interest didn’t come to an end with the end of the first season. The Crown’s second year debuted in the platform’s top 10 at number seven with 16 million hours, and entered the top 10 of 20 countries. If subscribers continue to watch the series over the next few weeks, Netflix will save a lot on marketing the new episodes.

The first two seasons of The Crown starred Claire Foy (Elizabeth), Matt Smith (Philip), Vanessa Kirby (Margaret) and John Lithgow (Winston Churchill). The former even won two Emmys for her work on the series.

In the new episodes, the cast will be changed once again: Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth, while Jonathan Pryce will be in the shoes of Prince Philip, Dominic West will star as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki Princess Diana will live. Olivia Williams was cast as Camilla Parker Bowles and Jonny Lee Miller will appear as Prime Minister John Major.

Traditionally, each season of The Crown addresses about a decade of royal family life. While the first showed from 1947 to 1955, the second was from 1956 to 1964, the third was from 1964 to 1977, and the fourth recorded events of the Queen and her relatives between 1979 and 1990.

The show’s final two years are expected to cover shorter periods — with the fifth season running from 1990 to 1996, and the final season showing Diana’s tragic accident in 1997. The story is expected to jump forward to at least 2001, as Meg Bellamy was cast in the show. to play Kate Middleton – who met Prince William in college ten years before the 2011 royal wedding.