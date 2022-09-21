Xbox Series X is back in stock and has a discount for cash payment – ​​Tecnoblog

This could be a great time for you to get the most powerful console from Microsoft. O Xbox Series X is costing BRL 4,137.57 in cash at the Extra store, a discount of 7%. It is also possible to pay in installments, but the price changes to R$ 4,449. As always, the stock shouldn’t last long, so it’s worth being agile to guarantee the system in your home.

Xbox Series X (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

The console’s cash payment methods are via Pix or credit card. Anyway, as the video game doesn’t appear that often, the price turns out to be attractive. We never know when he will show up again.

It comes with a black wireless controller and 1TB of internal storage. Enough to enjoy some good titles on Game Pass or via physical media. We cannot forget that this model accepts discs from all generations of Microsoft, from the classic Xbox, through the Xbox 360 and arriving at the most recent titles that are yet to be released.

It is worth noting that the Xbox Series X does not only bring the disc player as a difference between the Xbox Series S. In addition to the greater amount of space for games and apps, the system has a 12 Teraflops GPU, in contrast to the 4 Teraflops of its younger brother.

This means that games on the console can run at 4K resolutions between 60 and 120 frames per second. Something the Series S can’t do, for example. To find out which one is best for you, see the comparison between the two models.

