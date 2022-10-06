″I was blown away by this new version of Avatar″

A very well behaved virtual conference. On one side, Jon Landau, executive producer but here as moderator, on the other side of the screen the cast, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana, Michelle Rodriguez and Stephen Lang, seated with a smile always ready. But in a studio finalizing the final effects of the many sequels that are coming is the owner of it all, the director and true star, James Cameron. A meeting around avatarthe biggest hit ever at the American box office, now back in theaters in a restored copy, supposedly even in higher quality than in 2009, when everyone and everything found this 3D science-fiction film revolutionary.

But today, nobody wears glasses and Disney is making a risky investment. Is there still a longing to see a movie that was only recently available on Disney +? Don’t fans think the film has aged, especially in terms of the dazzling digital effects? And there’s still the matter of arriving at such a competitive time in the premiere calendar. But the truth is only one: this replacement is designed to be an entrance, a relish for Avatar: The Weight of the water, the sequel that arrives in December. Therefore, a replacement that is not a mere… replacement.