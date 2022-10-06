3 best aviation movies

We draw the attention of aviation enthusiasts to the TOP 3 movies about aviation. The rating includes films about pilots of airplanes and helicopters, as well as tapes about piloting other aircraft. The following review of the best movies about aviation and pilots is created with the support of the online portal about the rocket game JETiX Vtxbrasil.com.br.

Movies about military and civilian pilots are traditionally very popular with viewers. People of this dangerous and romantic profession seem to be heavenly, representatives of a special race, sometimes recklessly brave.

Among the many films, three stand out as particularly significant and popular:

Many films are dedicated to aviation, from dramas to science fiction, from documentaries to the best of both worlds.

top gun

Cine from the movie Top Gun: Marevick – Image: Disclosure

It’s hard to imagine that ageless Tom Cruise was once a rookie and little-known actor. In Top Gun, the actor plays Maverick, a young but brilliant pilot who doesn’t care about safety rules and textbook maneuvers. He is a dangerous young man driven by instinct and dreams of becoming the best of the best to honor his fallen pilot father.

At first glance, this is the main plot: a talented and daring young man proving something to the world with his skills. However, the main plot of the film deals with an entirely different experience for the protagonist of the film.

From the beginning of the film, a lot of attention is paid to his relationship with his co-pilot, Gus. They’ve been flying together for years, trusting each other completely in the sky, and going to the gym again, together. In short, they are inseparable.

The main tragedy of the film happens during a training flight: Mel’s engines are suddenly cut off and Gus is killed because of an unfortunate ejection.

Read too:

Apollo 13

Apollo 13 movie scene – Image: Disclosure

Apollo 13 is a historical film about the failed Apollo 13 lunar mission. The mission was one of the most dramatic moments in space exploration. The film was directed by Ron Howard based on the book The Lost Moon in 1995.

The plot of the film is as follows. An American spaceship flies to the moon. On the third day of the mission, a crew member begins mixing in tanks of liquid oxygen and hydrogen. Suddenly, the second oxygen tank explodes and two of the three fuel cells in the command module fail.

The historic film was directed by producer Michael Bostick, who is a more dedicated fan of astronautics. Work on the script began as soon as the contract was signed and the book and film were produced in parallel, based on Lovell’s memoirs, the stories of his wife Marilyn, interviews with those involved in the lunar program, and documentary evidence.

Stealth

Scene from the movie The Invisible Menace – Stealth – Image: Disclosure

Stealth is an American-made science fiction action film that was produced in 2005 by Columbia Pictures on a budget of $138 million.

According to the plot, an experimental aircraft equipped with artificial intelligence arrives in the near future in a special unit of the Navy. After a successful operation to eliminate terrorists in his terrorist dome, lightning strikes the experimental plane which causes some rather amusing changes to his electronic brain.

The main characters of the film are:

ben gannon

Kare Wade

Henry Parcell

All the characters above are young pilots. With actors like Josh Lucas, Jessica Biel, Jamie Foxx. Sam Shepard and several others.

Conclusion

Films about aviation and astronautics are currently very popular with the public. Therefore, a large number of film companies pay attention to this thematic area of ​​cinematography.

In addition to seeing masterpieces by lovers of aviation and space cinema, subjects can also turn their attention to the latest games on the topic, a special place among which is the online game Jetix.

This entertainment lets you not only have fun and get a share of the excitement, but when you use bonus code JET X to get additional incentives and earn a pretty decent reward. You can learn more about bonus rewards on the online portal at the JETiX bonus page https://vtxbrasil.com.br/bonus/. You can also learn more about the game mechanics and rules on this website.