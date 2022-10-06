Although it seems ideal, it’s not every day that we’re really happy. And we need to deal with it in a mature way: understanding the problem, respecting our feelings and doing something to improve the mood. For this last topic, a good option might be to rest your mind by watching a good movie.

Thinking about it, I share 3 movies to watch when you’re sad:

Mr. Nobody (2009)

In 2092, Nemo Nobody is an 118-year-old man, the last mortal on Earth. Due to advances in medicine, all other humans have achieved immortality. In an interview, he recounts his life, for it to be documented. Nemo talks about the difficulties he went through after his parents’ divorce and the three great loves of his life. The narrative alternates between different possibilities of destiny for Nemo, according to his choices.

The Pursuit of Happiness (2007)

Chris Garder faces serious financial problems, which causes his wife to leave him. Now he has to take care of his son Christopher alone. Chris looks for a better job, but only gets an unpaid internship at a stockbroker. His hope is to be hired at the end of the program, but the bills are piling up. After being evicted, Chris and Christopher go to sleep in shelters and train stations, believing that better days will come.

Pitch Perfect (Full Saga)

A lighthearted comedy full of hits: the perfect formula for having fun and having a good laugh. The great Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson lead a struggling team in search of success. The songs from the movie blend in with the stories and make it even better.