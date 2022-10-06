3 things that can CANCEL your Nubank card; do not do it!

Nubank is one of the preferred digital banks for Brazilians and, in addition, it is also one of the largest fintechs offering financial services throughout Latin America. Just to give you an idea, in Brazil alone there are about 66.4 million customers, while in Mexico this number is 3.2 million and, in Colombia, 400 thousand. In Brazil, Nubank has already reached the mark of the fifth largest financial institution, when taking into account the number of customers.

So, when Nubank emerged, its proposal was to bring about a change in the way people related to financial institutions. Among the main propositions were the reduction of bureaucracy in these relationships and greater ease for the day to day of customers. In this way, the bank brought several novelties at the time, such as the no-annuity credit card, for example. As a result, the Nubank card quickly became very popular. But did you know that some actions can cause it to be cancelled?

Nubank card can be canceled

Despite Nubank simplifying the financial life of customers in several aspects, it is necessary to remember that it is an institution. And, like every institution, there are rules that customers, when creating an account, agree to follow. Thus, failure to comply with these rules may end up resulting in some penalties.

This is the case with the Nubank credit card, which according to the usage policy, can be canceled if the user ends up taking some actions that are not allowed by fintech. In this sense, one of the reasons that can cause the cancellation is if the person does not use the card for a period of 12 months, for example.

In addition, another issue is when there is a risk of there being risks to both the bank’s and the customer’s security. In case of theft, the user can contact the institution and request cancellation. Also, if the invoice remains open for a long time, this can also end up causing the Nubank card to be cancelled.

Are there other cases?

Yup. There are other cases that can cancel the Nubank card. For example, if the user uses the card to place bets on games of chance, this may qualify as a risk. And for that reason, it can be cancelled. Betting on games of chance may go against the usage policy of both Nubank and the Mastercard brand.

In addition, another situation that can cause risks is making a deposit in the digital account using the card itself. Also, generating a boleto at Nuconta and paying with the card can be another attitude to be avoided.

Finally, another issue is to pay the invoice using the virtual wallet. In this sense, putting the card in a virtual wallet and then paying the bill using your own limit can be risky. According to reports, if the fintech perceives this attitude, measures can be taken, such as canceling the card.

Therefore, it is important to always remain aware of these issues and respect usage policies, which exist to protect both the consumer and the institution.

