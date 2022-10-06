5G is now available in all Brazilian capitals

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) announced that providers that acquired the 3.5 GHz band of 5G can now activate, this Thursday (6), stations in Belém (PA), Macapá (AP), Manaus (AM), Porto Velho (RO) and Rio Branco (AC). With the release in the northern states, 5G SA (Standalone), also called “puro”, is already present in all Brazilian capitals.

The decision to release the signal in the region had been taken last Tuesday (4th) by the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band (Gaispi).

According to Gaispi, until November 28, operators Claro, Tim and Vivo will have, together, at least 57 activated 5G stations in Belém, 18 in Macapá, 84 in Manaus; 21 in Porto Velho and 15 in Rio Branco.

Since today, Residents mainly in the central regions of the capitals of the North will be able to use the 5G SA connection on smartphones and other devices. The technology provides an internet with faster download speeds, more stable connection, reduced latency time, greater connection density (increased number of connected devices in a given area), improves the use of “Internet of Things” devices and more .

To connect, however, you must have a mobile phone that supports the service. According to Anatel, currently the Brazilian market has 89 models with 5G connection.

5G in capitals

Yet, more than 5 thousand 5G SA stations have already been activated in all Brazilian capitals, which are already served by the network. According to Anatel, the number represents more than 5% of the more than 90 thousand mobile network stations spread across Brazil.

As the capitals concentrate 24% of the Brazilian population, theoretically more than 50 million people can already enjoy faster access to the internet. It must be said, however, that access is “theoretical”, since not everyone in the metropolis is receiving 5G signals.

This beginning of the installation of 5G stations and also the release of the signal favors the central regions of cities. Therefore, peripheral neighborhoods and distant from the center still have little access to technology.

In the 5G Auction, which was completed in November 2021, the public notice dictated that the antennas should be installed in a proportion for every 100,000 inhabitants at this stage. With this, the signal is still incipient, mainly to serve large capitals such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais.

The first city in the country to receive pure 5G was Brasília, on July 6 this year. The installation in other capitals ended up being delayed by more than one opportunity because of factors such as the delay in the arrival of some equipment. In addition, the cleaning of the new transmission range also delayed.

5G Calendar

In the next phase of 5G installation in Brazil, operators are starting to target smaller cities. According to Anatel, By the end of 2029, all municipalities with a population of less than 30,000 will be served with technology. Check below the schedules established in the 5G Auction:

Until 07/31/2023 : increase the number of antennas in state capitals and the Federal District (at least 1 antenna for every 50,000 inhabitants);

: increase the number of antennas in state capitals and the Federal District (at least 1 antenna for every 50,000 inhabitants); Until 07/31/2024 : increase the number of antennas in state capitals and the Federal District (at least 1 antenna for every 30,000 inhabitants);

: increase the number of antennas in state capitals and the Federal District (at least 1 antenna for every 30,000 inhabitants); Until 07/31/2025 : increase the number of antennas in state capitals and the Federal District and serve municipalities with a population of 500,000 or more (at least 1 antenna for every 10,000 inhabitants);

: increase the number of antennas in state capitals and the Federal District and serve municipalities with a population of 500,000 or more (at least 1 antenna for every 10,000 inhabitants); Until 07/31/2026 : serving municipalities with a population of 200,000 or more (at least 1 antenna for every 15,000 inhabitants);

: serving municipalities with a population of 200,000 or more (at least 1 antenna for every 15,000 inhabitants); Until 07/31/2027 : serve municipalities with a population of 100,000 or more (at least 1 antenna for every 15,000 inhabitants);

: serve municipalities with a population of 100,000 or more (at least 1 antenna for every 15,000 inhabitants); Until 07/31/2028 : serve 50% of municipalities with a population of 30,000 or more (at least 1 antenna for every 15,000 inhabitants);

: serve 50% of municipalities with a population of 30,000 or more (at least 1 antenna for every 15,000 inhabitants); Until 07/31/2029: serve 100% of municipalities with a population of 30,000 or more (at least 1 antenna for every 15,000 inhabitants).

Schedule of assistance to municipalities with a population of less than 30 thousand inhabitants (4,396 municipalities):