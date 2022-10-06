777 completes a month at Vasco, improves structure and promises millionaire ‘bug’ for access

777 Partners completed a month ahead of football in the Vasco and despite the short time, it took important measures. With the transfer window closed, the SAF did not sign players, but brought in coach Jorginho to lead the team in the final stretch of Serie B.

In addition to Jorginho and his coaching staff, Vasco also added to the football department the coach specializing in set pieces, the Englishman Alex Clapham, who worked for Southampton, in the Premier League.

The analysis department was also reinforced with the hiring of Rafael Barros, who previously worked at Coritiba, and Odense Boldklub, from Denmark. The team already had Witor Bastos, Paulo Ricardo and Saulo Matos.

The sector has been working together with the professionals of 777 Partners, so much so that the sporting director Johannes Spors and the head of scout, Sebastian Arenz, visited CT Moacyr Barbosa last month to align the integration of the departments. Coach Jorginho is only praising the reports developed.

– We receive exceptional material from the performance analysis, the market analysis is already working for next year, thinking about reinforcements. We have four professionals in the market area. We receive everything chewed, everything within the possibilities that we knew would happen against the Operário.

Regarding the physical structure of CT Moacyr Barbosa, there was not enough time to make significant changes. However, with the financial injection of R$ 120 million, Vasco resolved pending issues with operational suppliers that supplied the football department with day-to-day inputs, but this was not the main benefit obtained with the investment by 777 Partners.

In addition to keeping salaries up to date, the money also contributed to the motivational aspect, with the promise of paying a generous premium in case of access. It is estimated that the value can reach up to R$ 2 million, which will be distributed among all professionals in the football department gradually and according to the results of this final stretch of Series B. The “bug” of the victory over Operário for example has already been paid.

– We are still in a somewhat limited space, there is still a container, but for next year it will be resolved. We are confident that we will get access and that things will be much better next year. If you need a charter flight they are willing to do it, talked about it. So it is very important to have this structure.

For the executive positions of Vasco SAF, 777 Partners appointed Luiz Mello as the company’s CEO, a position he held at the club, and brought in four other executive directors: Paulo Bracks (sports), Lúcio Barbosa (financial), Gisele Cabrera (legal) and Felipe Costa (communication).