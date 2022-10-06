A Million Things Could Come to an End in Season 5

A Million Things (A Million Little Things) may arrive in its final episodes in season five. The series of the American channel ABC was not cancelled, nor had an ending officially announced by the network, but according to the press, the next episodes will begin to show the outcome of the saga.

The fall season (autumn in the United States), as the time when new seasons are released on the country’s TV channels is also called, has already begun, and the series had no call in the schedule, which sparked the alert of viewers on the networks. social.

For the first time since it debuted, A Million Things did not get a place among the attractions of the network, being played for the mid-season, period that happens after the holidays.

Experts say that this is a thankless time for the audience, which is why many series prefer to face January with gaps between airings (the so-called hiatuses).

According to the website Deadline, when the series was renewed for a fifth season, the writers and producers only agreed to do it, as long as they could prepare the ground for the end.

Created by DJ Nash, A Million Things revolves around a tight-knit group of friends from Boston who become motivated to live fuller lives after the unexpected death of a close friend.

It stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Called ‘This is Us by ABC’, the series soon distanced itself from the competing program and drew attention for dealing with mental health issues, even being congratulated by professionals in the area.

Although its audience is not huge at the time of its exhibition, it is a leader in open TV when its numbers are measured through the DVR (home device that records television programming to be watched later, and which also guarantees an audience for recorded programs). The number is so impressive that the DVR audience has reached up to six times the live audience.

In Brazil, the series can be watched by Globoplay, which makes it available exclusively at almost the same time as the show in the United States. Previous seasons are available on the platform.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.