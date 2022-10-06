Actress cut from the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise and speaks out; Look!

Actress recognized and acclaimed by critics, Shailene Woodley, performed in relevant works in the last two decades of his career. He went from small to big roles in productions such as “The OC”, “CSI: NY”, “My Name is Earl” and “Everybody Loves Raymond”, as well as “The Descendants” and “The Spectacular Now”.

Although his year 2014 was marked by his leading role in “Divergent”, in the same year the role of Hanzel Grace in “The Fault in Our Stars”, the work in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”, was an interpretation never seen.

One of the most significant characters in “Spider-Man” is Mary Jane. Thus, placing it in the spotlight seemed to be a favorable strategy for the franchise’s long-term engagement. Mark Webb, director of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, said that Woodley’s involvement in the film was not for much of the work, but rather to function as a kind of cameo.

According to photos taken during filming, there were at least three main scenes filmed with Woodley. The first shows the actress working with a hammer on a balcony, at which point she meets Gwen Stacy, played by Emma Stone.

In the second scene, you can see Woodley holding his motorcycle and talking to Peter Parker, played by Andrew Garfield, who during the stretch is working under the hood of a car.

The third scene shows Woodley running out of the cafe where he works, probably because of the loud racket the car is backing up. This scene ends in the final cinematic with Rhino’s entry, but all of Woodley’s footage has been edited.

Her presence at the end, during Rhino’s appearance, was likely a way to lay the groundwork for her and Peter Parker’s future relationship, as she was present when Spider-Man returned.

It shouldn’t be minimized that Woodley was dropped from the film, especially when she was going to play a major role in future “Amazing Spider-Man” stories. However, the directors’ attitude was probably motivated by the need generated during the editing process.

In fact, what is supposed to be the reason is the desire of Woodley’s character not to blur Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy’s romance. Another supposed reason would be about her scenes that would have been cut to give more space to the film’s antagonists.

There was never a definition of the specific reason for what happened, however, according to his statement to Yahoo! Filmes, the actress understood well this choice of direction for the feature, despite confessing that it was a strong blow to her personal side; however, she proved to be well resolved on this matter.