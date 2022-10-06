Adam Devine reprises his role from “Pitch Perfect” in spin-off teaser

The series “Bumper in Berlin”, derived from the trilogy of films “Pitch Perfect”, won the first photos and a teaser from the Peacock platform, in which Adam Devine resumes his character from the musical franchise.

The Universal Television attraction is produced by Devine and actress Elizabeth Banks, who starred in all three films and directed the second feature in the trilogy.

The plot will focus on the fate of fan-favorite villain Bumper Allen (Devine). Several years after viewers last saw him in the second feature film, he decides to move to Germany to try to revive his musical career, taking advantage of one of his songs to break out in Berlin. There, he is reunited with Pieter Krämer (Flula Borg), the co-leader of the powerful German vocal group Das Sound Machine.

For those who don’t remember, Das Sound Machine was the main rival of Barden University’s female vocal group, the Barden Bellas, in the international competition for the second film. Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and Hailee Steinfeld were some of the stars of that production.

The cast will also include Jameela Jamil (the Titania of “She-Hulk”), Sarah Hyland (the Haley of “Modern Family”) and Lera Abova (“Anna: Danger Has a Name”) and veteran Udo Kier (“Bacurau”). ”).

Jamil will play Gisela, a bombastic and flashy German pop star who is also Krämer’s ex-girlfriend and Bumper’s main rival. Hyland will play Heidi, Bumper and Krämer’s cheerful and slightly awkward American assistant. She works on the artists’ team during the day and secretly harbors dreams of being a singer-songwriter.

Ultimately, Abova will play the sister of Krämer, an up-and-coming music producer, who performs in clubs across Berlin as DJ Das Boot – a pun on the name of a popular 1980s German submarine movie (released as “O Barco: Inferno no Mar” in Brazil) and a part of the anatomy much appreciated by people of all sexes.

The “Pitch Perfect” spinoff was developed by screenwriter Megan Amram (“The Good Place”) and is scheduled to premiere in November 2023 in the United States.