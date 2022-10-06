Alice Braga joins the cast of Dark Matter, new series on Apple TV+

posted on 10/06/2022 10:22



(credit: Disclosure)

Alice Braga entered the hall of dark matter, new series from Apple TV+. Actors Jimmi Simpson (House of Cards and Westworld), Joel Edgerton (Bright) and Jennifer Connelly (A brilliant mind and snowpiercer) also joined the cast previously.

The Brazilian actress acted in international productions such as We are who we are and Suicide squadand in the dubbing of soul. In the platform series, inspired by the book Dark matterby Blake Crouch, the plot has Edgerton as the main role and Braga will have the role of psychiatrist Amanda.

The narrative tells the protagonist’s kidnapping in an alternate version of his life while walking home on the streets of Chicago. The twist comes when he tries to return to reality and transit through the multiverse. The plot is a harrowing journey about the character’s attempt to return to his real life.

dark matter does not yet have a release date on Apple TV+.