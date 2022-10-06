All Valhalla references and connections to Viking characters explained

Vikings: Valhalla takes place many, many years after the events of vikings and does not feature any of the main characters from the original series, but has some references and connections to them through vikings characters and places – and here is each one. Created by Michael Hirst, vikings has become one of the most popular historical dramas in recent years, running from 2013 to 2020 for a total of six seasons. However, six seasons weren’t enough to tell the most exciting stories of the Viking Age and explore its most notable characters, so a sequel series was announced in 2019.

Entitled Vikings: ValhallaThe series takes place more than a century after the events of vikingsand as such, follows a new generation of warriors and enemies. Valhalla centers on Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) on a journey that takes them across oceans and battlefields, this with the conflict between Vikings and English royalty – pagans vs. Christians–as a background. Other notable characters joining the three main protagonists are Harald’s half-brother Olaf Haraldsson (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson), King Canute of Denmark (Bradley Freegard) and Emma of Normandy (Laura Berlin), Queen of England.

Although Vikings: Valhalla takes a big leap in terms of the timeline after the end of vikingsstill included a lot of references to the vikings characters and their most important places, and some new characters are even linked to the main ones in vikings. here is each vikings reference and connection in Vikings: Valhalla.

Ragnar Lothbrok, Ivar the Boneless and Björn Ironside

Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) headlined the cast vikings characters during its early seasons, and its legacy is still felt in the universe of vikings, along with those of his sons Björn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) and Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen). Ragnar led the attack on Lindisfarne, considered the beginning of the Viking Age, and his biggest plan was to sail to uncharted lands, something his son Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) achieved at the end of the series, and was involved in several battles and raids that ultimately built his image of a legendary warrior. Björn and Ivar are now remembered as fearless warriors whose battles remain a motivation for current Vikings, so they are mentioned by current characters – but also by their enemies, who use their names as an example of Vikings who were eventually defeated: Ragnar by the King Ælle of Northumbria, Björn for Ivar and Ivar for an English soldier.

Lagertha

Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) is also mentioned throughout the Vikings: Valhalla, especially when talking about shieldmaidens. Lagertha was Ragnar’s first wife, mother of Gytha and Björn, and queen of Kattegat, as well as a well-known and fierce squire. Lagertha fought many battles alongside Vikings and other shield ladies and was killed by Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) who was hallucinating and mistook her for Ivar. Vikings: Valhalla proved that Lagertha’s legacy as leader and squire is still strong, with Freydís now taking over as the series’ squire and following in her footsteps.

Kattegat

Kattegat was the main setting for most of the vikingsand continues to be a key place in the Vikings: Valhalla. in the universe of vikings, Kattegat is located in southern Norway, bounded by the Jutland peninsula to the west, the Danish Strait Islands of Denmark to the south, and the provinces of Västergötland, Scania, Halland and Bohuslän in Sweden to the east. Kattegat is important in vikings for being a center of commerce and a meeting point for planning and launching invading forces, as Canute does in Valhalla. Due to its location and importance in trade and more, taking control of Kattegat grants a lot of power, so Olaf had to take over the city to further control Norway. until the end of Vikings: Valhalla in season 1, Kattegat was taken by Olaf and his army, but Sweyn Forkbeard (Søren Pilmark), Canute’s father, arrived with the Danish fleet to show Olaf a lesson after he betrayed them.

Uppsala temple

Jarl Haakon (Caroline Henderson) sent Freydís to Uppsala to meet her fate, and Uppsala was visibly excited when she arrived there – rightly so, as it is in that city where a pagan temple is located in the universe of vikings. Fans of the main series instantly recognized the location as Uppsala appeared in vikings season 1 when Ragnar and company traveled there to worship the gods and offer a human sacrifice (which was none other than Athelstan, but he was saved because he was still a Christian). Sadly, the temple was destroyed by Christian berserker Jarl Kåre (Asbjørn Krogh Nissen), along with all the priests, priestesses, and visitors.

the seer

As Vikings: Valhalla takes place over a hundred years after the events of vikings, the surviving characters from the main series do not appear (not even in visions, at least not yet), but there is a mysterious character who has made a surprise appearance: the Seer (John Kavanagh), oracle of Kattegat. The Seer was one of the most respected people in Kattegat and its most mysterious resident, as everything about him was unknown, but he is believed to have lived between life and death and has lived for over a hundred years. The Seer was killed by Ivar in Season 5, but it has been speculated that because he set up two worlds, he didn’t die. The Seer returned to Valhalla in a vision caused by a ritual performed on Freydís to learn about his fate, and he later appeared to Jarl Kåre as well, so he will certainly continue to share his wisdom in the coming seasons of the show.

roll

Rollo’s (Clive Standen) story was left somewhat inconclusive out of vikings characters, as he did not return in Season 6, but through a character in Vikings: Valhalla directly related to him, the sequel series can explore what’s left of his story: Emma of Normandy. The Queen of England was the daughter of Richard I, who was the son of William I Longsword, son of Rollo and Poppa of Bayeux, and one of only two direct descendants of a vikings character in Vikings: Valhalla (along with Prince Harald Sigurdsson who is the great-grandson of King Harald Finehair). Emma even refers to her family connection to the Vikings at some point, but her loyalty and focus is on England and how to expand her and Canute’s reign, not how to maintain a civilized relationship with the Vikings.

Erik the Red

a connection to vikings inside Vikings: Valhalla What is creating a lot of confusion among viewers is the one between Leif and Freydís’ father, Erik the Red, and the eponymous character in vikings. The main series introduced Erik Thorvaldsson (played by Eric Johnson) in Season 6 as an outlaw who saved Björn’s life when King Harald sent men to kill him, and he described himself as a former mercenary whose actions led him to to become an outlaw. After Björn’s death, Erik became King of Kattegat alongside Queen Ingrid, who performed a ritual to blind him. Ingrid made a plan with a slave named Nissa to kill Erik, and then he was stabbed to death, with Ingrid taking the crown. However, given the time gap between vikings and Vikings: Valhalla‘s, it is unlikely that this Erik is the same as Leif and Freydís’ father, even though they have similar backstories, and it is also implied that his father is still alive.

How the Vikings of Valhalla references add to their meaning

Despite the two series being carried out on completely different networks, Vikings: Valhalla is riddled with vikings references – which adds considerable meaning to the spin-off series. First, it forges a strong connection between the two shows. It’s true that Valhalla takes place long after the events of vikings, but keeping references to its parent show fresh, it also keeps the spinoff’s source material’s specific events and plot points at the forefront of audiences’ minds. While that’s the case, it’s also true that viewers don’t need to see vikings to understand Valhallabut it turns the spin-off into a more enriching experience.

Second, it helps build the vikings universe in a more tangible place. While both series face historical inaccuracies, the stories are largely based on well-known Viking legends and events. The goal of both shows is to bring these legends to life, and they do just that. This makes it necessary to provide a proper world/universe in which these legends exist. Keeping places like Kattegat and referencing characters like Ragnar only adds to the world-building aspects of vikings and Valhallagiving the newest batch of characters an already transcribed story to look back on and from which they can draw inspiration to make decisions.

Finally, keeping vikings character references in Valhalla it is a more enriching experience for the audience. People are able to review the two series and possibly make connections that haven’t been seen or noticed before. Vikings: Valhalla is packed with easter eggs and references to its parent series, creating a sense of familiarity for those who have also seen it. vikings. It creates a life-and-breath story suitable for the spinoff, adding even more weight to the new show.