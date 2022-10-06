Amazon Prime Video in October: see streaming releases

O Amazon Prime Video announced all the titles that will be available in the catalog in October. Among the releases, there are “elected”, Brazilian comedy series starring Clarice Falcão.

In a dystopian future, Rio de Janeiro is falling apart along with the rest of Brazil. And, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, there are no more books, professors, publishers and the professional press.

In this scenario, Fefê is a digital influencer who has an aversion to responsibilities. Despite this, she decides to run for governor just for the “joke”. The problem is that she is elected by the population and, therefore, she will have to deal with the state administration.

Another work will beperipherals”, based on the book of the same name by William Gibson. Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) tries to keep her family in a place that the United States has forgotten.

Despite being intelligent and ambitious, the character does not have a promising future. She needs that fate to find her. From this, the plot reflects on the possible destinies of humanity.

Amazon Prime Video even adds “Catherine Called Birdy”, which focuses on Lady Catherine, the youngest daughter of the Rollo family, who finds herself in a precarious financial situation.

To earn a living, the girl’s father forces her to marry a rich man in order to secure an inheritance. But she will opt for creative ways to throw the suitors off.

There will also be a Japanese adaptation of the “Modern Love” series. In “Modern Love Tokyo”, will be shown seven episodes that reveal different stories. The last part will have an anime format and will be voiced by Haru Kuroki and Masataka Kubota.

Amazon Prime Video in October

10/01

– Pearson (season 1)

– Hercules

– Top Gun: Indomitable Aces

– Does anyone warn?

– The Last Vermeer

10/05

– Lamb: Get out of the way

– Ghost In The Shell: The New Movie

– Ghost In The Shell: Arise Border 1 Ghost Pain

– Ghost In The Shell Arise: Border 2 Ghost Whisper

– Ghost In The Shell Arise: Border 3 Ghost Tears

– Ghost In The Shell Arise: Border 4 Ghost Stands Alone

– Doraemon: Nobita and The Island of Miracles

– Doraemon: Nobita’s Space Heroes

– Doraemon: Nobita and The Legend of the Sirens

– Doraemon: Nobita and the Robot Revolution

– Doraemon: Nobita’s New Great Adventures Into The Underworld

– One Piece Gold: The Movie

– One Piece: Stampede

– Detective Conan: Sunflowers Of Inferno

– Detective Conan: The Sniper Mystery

– Detective Conan: The Fist of the Blue Sapphire

– Detective Conan: Zero The Enforcer

– The Boy and the Monster

– Ancien and the Wizarding World

– Beyond the sky

– Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods

– The Knights of the Zodiac

– Mazinger Z

– Parallel worlds

– Gintama 2: Breaking the Rules

– Catching a Wave with You

– Ajin

– Shin Godzilla

– Okko and The Spirits

10/07

– Elected (season 1)

– Catherine Called Birdy

– A Lunatic Adventure

10/14

– Cyrano

10/21

– Modern Love Tokyo (season 1)

– Peripherals (season 1)

10/26

– The Hour of Despair

10/28

– The Weight of Talent

– The Devil’s Hour

– Run Sweetheart Run

