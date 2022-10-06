América-MG vs São Paulo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

+ See the table of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship

América-MG arrives packed with victory away from home, against Ceará, in the last round. Coelho is looking to win the Tricolor for the first time this year, after two defeats and a draw. In eighth in the table, the team is five points away from the G-6 and needs to score to continue in the fight for the Libertadores spot.

São Paulo returns to the Brazilian frustrated after the defeat in the final of the Copa Sudamericana, last Saturday. The São Paulo team tries to recover in the championship to dream of the chance to compete for a spot in Libertadores next year.

Streaming: SportTV and Premiere, with narration by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Henrique Fernandes and Ricardinho.

Ricardo Gonzalez analyzes América-MG vs São Paulo, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão

América-MG – Coach: Vagner Mancini

Índio Ramírez will be suspended for his third yellow card. The team also does not have the side Raúl Cáceres (muscle injury to the thigh), midfielder Martínez (trauma to the right foot) and Carlos Alberto (muscle injury to the thigh). Wellington Paulista may be among those listed, as an option for the reserve bank.

Likely lineup: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Éder, Iago Maidana and Marlon (Danilo Avelar); Lucas Kal, Alê and Juninho; Felipe Azevedo, Everaldo and Henrique Almeida (Aloísio)

2 of 4 Probable lineup of América-MG — Photo: ge America-MG likely lineup — Photo: ge

Who is out: Indio Ramirez (suspended); Emmanuel Martínez, Carlos Alberto and Raúl Cáceres (injured).

hanging: Aloisio, Arthur, Gustavinho, Marlon, Matheusinho, Patric and Rodriguinho

+ Click here to read more news about America

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

In search of a start in the Brazilian so he can get closer to the top eight, coach Rogério Ceni should start a team similar to the one that faced Independiente del Valle last Saturday. André Anderson, recovered, may be listed again, but will likely be on the bench.

Likely lineup: Felipe Alves; Igor Vinicius (Rafinha), Ferraresi, Léo and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia; Alisson, Rodrigo Nestor and Patrick; Luciano and Calleri.

3 of 4 Possible lineup of São Paulo against América-MG — Photo: ge Possible lineup of São Paulo against América-MG — Photo: ge

Who is out: Arboleda (left ankle surgery), Caio (right knee surgery), Moreira (right knee arthroscopy), Nikão (left adductor muscle avulsion), Gabriel (right knee medial collateral ligament injury), Diego Costa (right knee tendonitis), right knee); Luan (technical option).

hanging: André Anderson, Igor Vinicius, Luciano, Nikão, Rafinha and Rodrigo Nestor.

+ Click here and read more news about São Paulo

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Ramon Abatti Abel (SC) Assistant 1: Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC) Assistant 2: Brígida Cirilo Ferreira (FIFA/AL)

Brígida Cirilo Ferreira (FIFA/AL) VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC) Fourth referee: Vinicius Gomes do Amaral (MG)