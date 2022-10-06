‘Amsterdam’ brings Bale and Margot Robbie in conspiracy plot

Premieres in cinemas this Thursday, 6th, Amsterdam cannot be considered just a movie. David O. Russell (The good side of life, Cheating). The filmmaker, who has a reputation for bringing together great casts in the same way that he is known for not being very pleasant behind the scenes, signs the script and the direction of the feature film. However, the film’s idea was thought over an unlikely six years with a strong name in the industry: Christian Bale.

The star, recently seen as the villain of Thor: Love and Thunder, met with the American director over six years in restaurants, over coffee and scrambled eggs. They started with the idea of ​​talking about a doctor and then went on to develop the idea of ​​the unbelievable situations that surround this character. Gradually, the actors and stage partners Margot Robbie and John David Washington participated in such meetings.

Today, what you see on screen is essentially a conspiracy movie. Set in the 1930s, the feature film talks about two friends (Bale and Washington) who witness the murder of a friend’s daughter, also dead. From there, even unintentionally, they enter a spiral of events – ranging from the relationship with two strange police officers, the emergence of friendship with Robbie, the story of a renowned general and so on.

“We wanted to have three best friends who could handle any situation, and go through something together that was epic, fun to follow, inspiring and also illuminates some story that a lot of people don’t know,” contextualizes director David O. Russell in an interview with American Collider website. “After writing alone for 30 years, it’s nice to be able to talk to a friend, colleague and collaborator to grow together.”

In addition to the trio Robbie, Washington and Bale, which would already yield a movie with enough attention, Amsterdam still brings other big names in the industry: Robert de Niro, Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana. Obviously, many of these actors end up in a limbo of underutilization, but they still brighten up the production.

All this even with Russell facing the reputation of being too tough on the set. There’s a video of the director yelling at Lily Tomlin while filming Huckabees: Life is a Comedy. There are also rumors that he would have traded blows with George Clooney on the set of three kings and also that he was aggressive with Amy Adams in Cheating. Bale, however, reaffirms that he wants to work with the director again. “David is unique. He’s very special,” Bale, also known for few friends, said in the Collider interview.

And the real story?

Interestingly, like American Hustle, Russell was vaguely inspired by facts to compose his story. Bale’s character is based on a real man named Dr. Shields, while the general played by Robert de Niro is Russell’s reinterpretation of an American military man who would have been tricked into attempting a coup d’état. With that, Amsterdam talks about freedom, agreements and how power sometimes walks in the shadows.

As Russell said, by the way, it’s a story that almost no one knows – Joy and Hurt, by the way, follow the same path, of recovering curious plots forgotten in the collective memory. De Niro himself had never even heard of the Smedley Butler. “”I never knew about Smedley until David told me about him, but he was important to tell the truth after World War I,” De Niro tells the Sidney Morning Herald.

However, more than facts, the soul of Amsterdam is the characters, a characteristic that is so striking in Russell’s cinema – which often fails to tell really interesting stories. Bale, to the Sidney Morning Herald, explains that everything was written with care. “Writing down ideas on napkins, working and rewriting, I mean David could write a novel of all the different characters,” he says. “I’ve got script drafts all over my house, you open a drawer in the kitchen and there’s another script.”

