‘Amsterdam’ hits the big screen with a great cast

Seven years after his last film, “Joy”, director David O. Russell returns to work with “Amsterdam”, which opens in Brazilian cinemas this Thursday (6), marked by the doubt generated by the mystical criticism that the production has received so far, with review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes reporting 29% positive reviews from 21 reviews. Already on Metascore, the feature is with a note 49 out of 100, based on nine reviews. According to the 401 reviews on the IMDb website, “Amsterdam” has a score of 5.8.

Whether the expert review is right or not, just going to the movies to be sure. What can be said, for now, is that the film has caught the attention of the public and Hollywood thanks to the amount of great stars appearing in the credits, with a significant number of Oscar winners or who have already been nominated at least once. Among them are the trio of protagonists, formed by Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington, shielded by Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant and Rami. Malek.

In addition to the heavyweight cast, “Amsterdam” is based on a true story that took place in the United States in the 1930s, the “Business plot”, in which a group formed by wealthy businessmen would have planned a coup against the then President Franklin D. Roosevelt to put a dictator in his place. The alleged conspiracy was revealed by the retired Major General of the US Marines, Smedley Butler, and the reason would be the fear that Roosevelt would implant a socialist regime in the country. The suspects have always denied the alleged plot, but the investigation carried out by the US Congress came to the conclusion that a coup attempt was discussed, even if it did not leave the field of speculation.

In the story, set in 1933 – in which, in the case of the film, the director begins with the phrase “A lot of this really happened” – we follow three fictional characters who would have participated in the conspiracy and were veterans of the First World War: the doctor Burt Berendsen (Bale), who lost an eye in the Great War; attorney Harold Woodman (Washington), who was Berendsen’s comrade-in-arms; and Valerie Voze (Robbie), volunteer nurse and Dada artist, who creates works of art from shrapnel taken from the fighters she has treated. She was, in fact, responsible for bringing the trio together for a bohemian spree in Amsterdam, Holland, before disappearing for years.

The reunion takes place in 1933, already in New York, when Harold and Burt end up witnessing a murder, and so they seek the help of General Gil Dillenbeck (De Niro).

As a result, they find themselves involved in the conspiracy to overthrow President Roosevelt, and, alongside their old friend, they will cross paths with bizarre figures such as Valerie’s brother Tom (Malek) and British secret agent Paul Canterbury (Myers ), in a film that tries to balance comedy, political and police thriller, mystery and social satire in its script.

