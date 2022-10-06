Analysis: Flamengo creates a lot, but insists in the middle and misses the final pass against Inter’s rebarca | Flamengo

The more pessimistic ones already paint a warning scenario linked to Flamengo, but the team was far from playing badly in the 0-0 with Internacional, which, by the way, is the vice-leader of the Brazilian. Had more volume, created the best chances at Maracanã and bumped into an inspired goalkeeper. Were there errors? Many, especially individual in simple passes and also when choosing the shortest way to the goal. But it must be reiterated: there is no reason to panic. .

Wrong picks provide first-half striking game

Flamengo created a lot in the first stage, but the option of how to seek the goal was not the most appropriate, which provided a transitional game, as Dorival Júnior said in a press conference. The red-blacks attacked all the time, but they were counterattacked with the same frequency, so much so that Inter came to put a good advantage in the number of finishes.

The counterattacks happened a lot due to the consecutive errors of the offensive quartet and Rodinei. João Gomes carried the ball too much, but he couldn’t help in the attempt to pierce the gaucho bolt.

The first reaction was to populate the attacking left side with Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol appearing there. With the sector congested, Filipe Luís started to climb more to support the men at the front. Result: from that end came the best chances.

Pedro, who had not taken advantage of a perfect cross from Arrascaeta on the right, combined a beautiful move with Everton Ribeiro and the Uruguayan on the left, but he did not finish it well. The 7 dug, the centre-forward fixed his head, and the gringo kicked in a great defense. On the rebound, without a goalkeeper, Pedro sent it out.

Also on the left, Gabigol made a nice triangulation that featured a back-heel from Pedro and a touch from Arrascaeta. At the time of taking the 10, he pierced the kick inside the area.

Another proof that the left side was the way was Pedro’s point-blank headbutt. With Inter’s midfield congested, Léo Pereira found Filipe Luís with a pass for elevation, and the side put it in the center’s head. Goalkeeper Keiller was once again brilliant.

Flamengo vs Internacional – Best Moments

Take note: we talk about at least five clear chances in the stage. Was Flamengo a masterpiece because of that? Not. Selectable Pedro and Everton Ribeiro, for example, missed simple passes. And when they missed in the middle, they gave the counterattacks to Inter. Ribeiro, by the way, tried a spin close to the area with the team dismantled and it almost didn’t cost dear. Tite, by the way, went to Maracanã to observe the pair.

Lucky for Flamengo is that Filipe Luís, David Luiz and especially Léo Pereira, the best on the field, had a solid performance. Leo even saved Inter’s best opportunity in the game over the line, even during the first half.

Flamengo came back from the break a little off, and Internacional explored the spaces conceded by the right side. Pedro Henrique entered the area twice through that sector and stopped in Santos. Dorival felt the team’s momentum and immediately moved three pieces in the 15th minute. Rodinei, who played poorly, Arrascaeta, for load control, and João Gomes, for game choice, were substituted.

Matheuzinho, Everton Cebolinha and Vidal entered. The Chilean completely changed the character of the game, and the ball started to be turned to the wings with greater ease. The great quality of the pass and the timing of shirt 32 made Flamengo corner Internacional even more, who, unlike the first half, started to counterattack much less.

Mano Menezes also reacted quickly and put in a third defender: Rodrigo Moledo replaced Maurício. Moledo was fundamental for the result when he cut with his head the kick of Cebolinha that had a certain destination.

Flamengo tried until the end. Always led by Vidal, the team’s brain in the final stage, he pressed even in stoppage time, when Gabigol shot at very high speed to fight Keiller’s ball out, but the ball insisted on not going in.

The draw was frustrating, yes, due to the fact that Flamengo did not return to the G-4, but it is not a cause for concern in terms of performance. It seemed much more like a day of punctual mistakes, lack of concentration and wrong choices than a harbinger of decadence on the eve of the finals.

Flamengo has a squad. You have players on the bench who can change the story of a match, and Vidal is the best example of that.

There are six days left for the first of the three matches that could lead to two very important cups for the club, and the moment is not a rush. The more than 43,000 red-blacks who went to Maracanã seem to have understood this. They sang the entire game and applauded the team even after the final whistle that declared the frustrating goalless draw.

