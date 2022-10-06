André Silva scores twice, and RB Leipzig beats Celtic in the Champions League | Champions League

RB Leipzig beat Celtic 3-1 this Wednesday, at the Leipzig Arena, in a game valid for the third round of Group F of the Champions League. Striker André Silva scored two goals, and forward Nkunku also scored his own. Jota scored for the Scottish team.

André Silva celebrates RB Leipzig's second goal over Celtic in the Champions League — Photo: Getty Images

The game started strangely. At 10 minutes, goalkeeper Gulácsi fumbled the ball out, fell to the ground, and winger Reo Hatate did not take advantage. injured, Gulácsi needed to be replaced by Blaswich.

RB Leipzig almost opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Right-back Simakan hit a great pass in the depth for forward Nkunku, who came face to face with the opposing goalkeeper and finished with a cavadinha. The bid was invalidated after VAR review.

The goal came ten minutes later. In a new counterattack move, striker André Silva stretched to Nkunku, who passed Hart at speed and finished left-handed.. That was the RB Leipzig forward’s eighth goal in his last nine Champions League games.

Christopher Nkunku celebrates the goal scored by RB Leipzig against Celtic, in the Champions League — Photo: Getty Images

The Scottish team equalized in the opening minutes of the second half. After stealing the ball in the attacking field, forward Furuhashi left his colleague Jota in a great situation to finish, on a plate.

And the second half continued to be exciting. In the 15th minute, attacking midfielder Szoboszlai hit a shot from outside the area, in the right corner. But referee Espen Eskås was warned by VAR about André Silva’s offside and, after reviewing the bid on the monitor, he disallowed the goal.

Jota celebrates Celtic's equalizer with RB Leipzig, in the Champions League — Photo: Getty Images

RB Leipzig managed to get the upper hand again with the same characters, but in a different way. Goalkeeper Hart missed the ball, and Szoboszlai left André Silva almost in the small area to finish.

The Portuguese striker scored again for the German team in the 32nd minute. Nkunku did a great job in the throw for Simakan, who fixed it right away for André Silva. Fast dominance, no chance finishing.

Szoboszlai shows goalkeeper Gulácsi's shirt during the celebration of the goal over Celtic – Photo: Reuters

Salzburg beats Dinamo Zagreb

For Group E, RB Salzburg beat Dinamo Zagreb 1-0. The Austrian team’s winning goal came in the 26th minute of the second half, in a penalty kick converted by striker Okafor.