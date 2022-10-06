Announced by Sevilla, Sampaoli already has a list of reinforcements and is thinking about taking Gabigol from Flamengo, says TV

According to journalist Marcos Benito, in the program ‘El Chiringuito‘, Jorge Sampaoli asked between four and five reinforcements for Sevilla, including Gabigol, striker from Flamengo

After the resignation of the technician Julen LopeteguiO seville acted fast and announced the hiring of Jorge Sampaoli. Along with the arrival of the Argentine, a list of reinforcements, which includes Gabigol, from Flamengo.

According to journalist Marcos Benito, during the program ‘El Chiringuito‘, the former coachsaints, Atlético-MG and Olympique de Marseille He ordered between four and five players, including the red-black top scorer, to the January transfer window.

“Sampaoli has already asked for signings for Sevilla in January. There are between four and five players. One of the names is Gabigol, Flamengo striker. Sevilla has no vacancy for extra-community members, so they would have to make room in the squad. He is a striker of the likes of Sampaoli,” he said.

As reported by the portalLet’s go to Seville‘, The efforts of the board of the Andalusia club would be in defense and midfield To reinforce Sampaoli’s cast and help the coach replace the Spanish team in the highest positions of the table.

Sevilla currently occupies the 17th placement on the leaderboard LaLiga, one position above the relegation zone, with five points won after seven rounds played. The club’s next commitment is against Athletic Bilbao, on Saturday (8), at 1:30 pm. The match will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.