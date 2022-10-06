Announcer comes out of hiding R$ 103 million after 2 years: ‘Pavor of covid’

Broadcaster Howard Stern, 68, came out of hiding, a kind of “apocalyptic bunker”, for the first time in two years due to the covid-19 pandemic. The site, valued at approximately R$103 million, is located in Southampton, New York, in the United States.

The reason for the radio announcer’s departure from hiding was due to an invitation to a dinner with several artists, such as Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel, at a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. The meeting took place last Friday, 30, according to information from the New York Post.

“For the first time in two years I ventured out of the house. It was too much for me. It was too much. I haven’t been out in two years,” said the radio host on his radio show. “I really had an exhausting weekend, emotionally, physically,” he added.

According to the announcer, the reason for being trapped in the place for two years was the fear of catching covid. In that time, he did not stop working and presented his radio program in a studio set up inside the bunker.

Although he accepted the dinner invitation, Stern said he spent the entire time “in a panic”. “I told my wife, ‘I don’t want to go, I’m panicking, I don’t want to get Covid’. I know our president told us the pandemic is over and everyone is walking around without masks… I still don’t want to get Covid “, he stated.

Despite reporting “panic”, the radio announcer was photographed during dinner without wearing a mask.