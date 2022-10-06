app launches paid version for companies

Meta launched this week WhatsApp Premium, an exclusive subscription plan for companies. For now, the novelty is only available to some establishments that have the latest beta version of WhatsApp Business for Android or iOS.

WhatsApp Premium will work for certain business accounts that will need to be eligible to join the plan. To find out if your account is eligible, just access the Settings menu of WhatsApp itself. If the “WhatsApp Premium” shortcut appears, it means that your account is eligible and you can now subscribe and enjoy the benefits of the plan.

Credit: WABetaInfo

The company that has WhatsApp Premium will have some extra services that users of the Business version app do not have. Such as:

Custom business link : The Premium version will allow the company to customize the link that starts a direct conversation through the messenger. In this way, the owner of the establishment will be able to put the name of his business in the link, which makes identification easier for his client. For example: https://wa.me/olhardigital

: The Premium version will allow the company to customize the link that starts a direct conversation through the messenger. In this way, the owner of the establishment will be able to put the name of his business in the link, which makes identification easier for his client. For example: https://wa.me/olhardigital Device linking: The subscription plan will give the company the possibility to link up to 10 devices in the same account. This service is essential for those who have more than one employee in WhatsApp service. They will be able to serve more customers simultaneously.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that companies that do not want to join WhatsApp Premium can rest assured, they will continue with the same features that WhatsApp Business delivers. The paid version wants to reach establishments that need an extra extra in the app’s services.

O Digital Look contacted WhatsApp’s advisory to find out the value of the plan in Brazil, but has not yet received a response. It is not yet known when the app will be released here.

