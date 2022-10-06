Apps that are already installed on your cell phone and you ignore them: what are they for?

You’ve probably noticed that some resources are available permanently on your smartphone. This means that it is not possible to voluntarily uninstall these gadgets.

Even so, most of them occupy part of the memory, but they represent important processes for the functioning of activities linked to other alternative apps, between social networks and games.

Check out the top apps on the latest smartphones

Google One

Google One makes it possible to manage the Cloud, that is, the expansion of the drive for those who have already exceeded the 15 gb limit.

In this way, you can organize folders, delete files that are no longer being used and save important documents for backup, recovering materials.

Finder

The main device search tool android gained a new format, allowing general searches. By clicking on the app, you can search on the same platform, images, videos, applications and all the resources available on the cell phone.

Carrier Services

Carrier Services is extremely important to keep the operating system running, as it represents Google’s own maintenance service. The GSMA configures the integration of certain functionalities, such as keyboard stickers and SMS sharing.

ConfigAPK

ConfigAPK should be accessed through settings by those who want to have access to apps that are not in the Play Store store. However, it is necessary to pay attention to the rules of use, avoiding being a victim of malware.

House

The ”Home” application has the function of connecting smart devices to the cell phone, such as television, energy networks and virtual assistants. The tab centers all connected devices and makes it easy to see what is being used.

Health

The ”Health” app, in turn, gathers data related to heart rate, meals, physical exercise and projects some prognoses. when connected to Apple Watchenhances reporting on healthy living.

Tips

For those new to iPhone, the ”Tips” section shows shortcuts and iOS system updates. This makes it easier to discover the main features of the cell phone, without complications.

Portfolio

The ”Wallet” app shows financial information, between banking apps, access to payments and all investment gadgets.