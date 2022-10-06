Attacks on Zaporizhzhia leave two dead

Two people have died and five are missing after attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia, in southeastern Ukraine, the region’s governor said on Thursday, accusing Russia.

The city under Ukrainian control is in the region of the same name, which Moscow annexed, although it does not have full control.

“One woman died (at the scene) and another died in an ambulance,” said Ukrainian regional governor Oleksander Starukh.

At least five people remain trapped under the rubble, he added, before noting that rescue operations are continuing.

The governor said seven attacks by Russian troops hit buildings.

Last week, at least 30 people were killed in an attack on a convoy of civilian cars near the town of Zaporizhzhia, close to the border between Ukraine-controlled parts of the region and occupied Russia.

Russians and Ukrainians exchange accusations about the bombing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday concluded the process of annexing four Ukrainian territories (Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia), but the Kremlin did not confirm which geographic zones of each region will be effectively annexed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 14 people had died in the last 24 hours in attacks in the Donetsk region.