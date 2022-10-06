Avaí vs Botafogo: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration

After the defeat to Palmeiras at home, the Botafogo try to win again Brazilian championship staring at the Hawaii this Thursday (6), at 8 pm, at Ressacada, for the 30th round. Glorioso needs a victory to continue in the fight for a spot in Libertadores, while Santa Catarina desperately fights relegation.

The Fogão was showing evolution and was in a sequence without defeats, until suffering the defeat for the leader of the competition. Now, the situation is different, as coach Luís Castro will have important returns: starting with the defender Victor Cuesta and left-back marçalwho have met automatic suspension.

Castro will also be able to use the midfielder again Lucas Fernandes, who was starting and is recovering from a thigh problem that took him out of the last two games. the steering wheel Danilo Barbosa another one that has recovered and traveled with the delegation, which could be another option.

Botafogo will stay in Florianópolis after the game until the eve of the commitment with São Paulo, Sunday, at Morumbi. Therefore, the delegation has 27 players, of which only 23 can go to the match. Absences by choice in the last round, Patrick de Paula and Luis Henrique have been listed and can stay in the bank.

Botafogo embezzlement

the left-back Hugo and the steering wheel Del Piage suspended for the third yellow card. Flyers are delivered to the medical department Bren and kayak (knee surgery) and the right-back Daniel Borges (bone edema).

Hanging from Botafogo

Are hanging with two yellow cards the defender Philipe Sampaiothe steering wheel Tche Tchethe sock Lucas Piazon and the attackers Victor Sá and Jeffinhoin addition to the technician Luís Castro and the assistant Vítor Severino. If someone on this list receives a card this Thursday, they will not be able to participate in the match against Sao PauloSunday (9), in Morumbi.

The opponent – ​​Avaí

Extremely threatened by relegation, the coach’s Avaí Lisca will have the returns of the holders Cortezrecovered from injury, and from the steering wheel Bruno Silva, who served suspension – both former Botafogo players. The team from Santa Catarina comes from two consecutive defeats, to São Paulo, away, and Atlético-GO, at home.

tickets

Tickets for Botafogo fans cost R$ 150 (full) and R$ 75 (half) and are being sold online and from 2 pm at Ressacada box offices. The sectors available to black-and-whites are G and F, and access is via gate 9, on Rua Galvão.

Where to watch Avai vs Botafogo

The game will be broadcast only from Premiereby the system pay per view.

Arbitration

The trio comes from the Minas Gerais Federation: referee the game Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silvaaided by Guilherme Dias Camilo (Fifa) and Leonardo Henrique Pereira. The VAR will have the command to Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-Fifa/SP)with Douglas Schwengber da Silva (RS) as AVAR.

DATASHEET

AVAI X BOTAFOGO

Stadium: hangover

Date-Time: 10/06/2022 – 20h

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (Fifa/MG) and Leonardo Henrique Pereira (MG)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-Fifa/SP)

Tickets: www.futebolcard.com

Where to watch: Premiere

HAWAII: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Cortez; Mateus Sarará, Raniele and Bruno Silva; Pottker, Bissoli and Nathanael – Coach: Lisca.

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Saravia, Adryelson, Victor Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Lucas Fernandes and Eduardo; Júnior Santos, Tiquinho Soares and Jeffinho – Coach: Luís Castro.