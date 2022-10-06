Beyond Magic | Tom Felton announces his behind-the-scenes book on the making of the Harry Potter saga

Advertising

With a fun, inspirational and fascinating narrative, the newest release from Buzz Editor is for all those who want to know what goes on behind the scenes in the wizarding world. Beyond Magic: The Charm and Chaos of Growing Up a Wizardis the first book by Tom Felton, who became known worldwide for playing the villain Draco Malfoy, one of the most iconic characters in the Harry Potter saga. In the work, Felton recounts the ups and downs of his career, as well as behind the scenes of the film’s recordings, and shares unpublished photos. The book will take readers to get to know the real side of the actor’s life, who grew up as a wizard, and travel through a universe as incredible as studying at a magic school. Those who purchase the first edition of the book, released on October 18, will receive an exclusive poster.

With an unusual adolescence, Tom’s early rise to fame in films like “The Little Ones” put him in the spotlight, but nothing could prepare him for what was to come after landing the iconic role of Draco Malfoy, the platinum villain. of the Harry Potter films. In the book, which has a foreword by Emma Watson, the famous Hermione of the saga, the actor tells all the lasting relationships he built, over a decade shooting the films, his difficulties and also how he followed his life after experiencing such transformative moments. . “To be a part of these stories is a lesson in humility and an extraordinary honor. This further increases my ambition to master the power of the art and storytelling skill so that I can pass the baton to the next generation,” says Felton.

For 10 years, Tom Felton was part of an unprecedented phenomenon in pop culture and yet, between one film and another, he struggled to be an ordinary teenager. Today, at the age of 35, the actor and now also a writer has shown that he knows how to tell a story, writing it in a simple way to talk about complicated moments in his life and career. “I can’t help but reflect on the importance stories have had in my life and the value they have for so many people. It would be easy to dismiss them, and I almost did just that when, two decades ago, I lined up with a bunch of young hopefuls, all wanting a part in the story of a boy who lived in a closet under the stairs. It didn’t seem like a very good story to me. Now, I see things in a different way.”

Advertising

“In ‘Beyond Magic: The Enchantment and Chaos of Growing Up a Wizard’, you potterheads will be able to discover the biggest secrets and the great lesson behind the magic and that go beyond the Harry Potter movies, along with the experience and experience of an actor extremely dear to fans. We are very excited about this release and have high expectations for the success of this new Buzz release.” Anderson Cavalcante, founder and president of the publishing house. “I try to remind myself every day how lucky I am to have my life. A life where love, family and friendship come first. I can’t help but notice that the importance of these things is one of the great lessons of the Harry Potter stories. And the realization of that is what makes me, in fact, a rich man”, concludes Tom.

Beyond Magic: The Charm and Chaos of Growing Up a Wizard will be officially launched on 10/18, but you can already guarantee your copy with an exclusive gift on Amazon pre-order.

Title: Beyond Magic: The Charm and Chaos of Growing Up a Wizard

Authors: Tom Felton

Format 16 × 23 cm

Pages: 304

Advertising

Drawing: 30 thousand

Launch: October 18, 2022

printed ISBN: 978-65-5393-131-2

ISBN e-book: 978-65-5393-125-1

Ebook Price: R＄ 39.90

Genre: autobiography