Botafogo faces Avaí with his head also in São Paulo; understand

As Brazilian championship entering its final stretch, the teams’ schedule ends up narrowing and coaches and players need to find ways to improve and evolve their performance without time for training. It is the case of Botafogowhich faces the Hawaii today, at 8pm, at Estádio da Ressacada, in Florianópolis, three days after facing Palmeiras, at Nilton Santos — defeat Alvinegra by 3-1.

With no time to recover emotionally from the negative result, rest, make adjustments and travel to Santa Catarina, Luís Castro’s team has the trump card away from home. The alvinegro is one of the best hosts of the Brazilian Championship, with six wins in 14 games and 21 points conquered.

Besides, of course, being focused on tonight’s match, Botafogo has already set up the planning for next Sunday’s game, against Sao Paulo, in Morumbi. Instead of returning to Rio de Janeiro right after departure and on a chartered flight, as he usually does, the alvinegro will remain in Santa Catarina until Saturday, when he will travel to the capital of São Paulo.

In this way, coach Luís Castro listed 27 players to be with the delegation on the trips — for each match, the maximum is 23 athletes.

Embezzlement against Palmeiras by suspension, left-back Marçal and defender Victor Cuesta are available again. In the middle, Lucas Fernandes, who was injured, was also listed. But the big news was the presence of striker Luís Henrique, who was left out of the list in the last round, and midfielder Patrick de Paula, who was not included in Botafogo’s last two games.

The other side

For tonight’s match, coach Lisca, who will go into the fourth game ahead of Avaí, will have maximum strength to face Botafogo. With that, he can benefit from the “law of the ex”. From the starting lineup, three athletes passed through Botafogo: the side Kevin (right), who scored the winning goal for Santa Catarina in the first round, and Cortez (left), in addition to midfielder Bruno Silva.